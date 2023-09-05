EGO outdoor electric tools start from $112, Labor Day e-bike sales from $799, more

Alongside all of the ongoing Labor Day e-bike sales, we have a fresh batch of offers on all things green. A collection of EGO outdoor electric tools now start from $112 to go alongside much of the same cordless form-factor in Greenworks’ electric leaf blower at $287. Just don’t forget about our usual massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

EGO POWER+ electric tools start from $112

With Labor Day deals still happening, EGO is seeing discounts across several of its outdoor electric tools. With discounts ranging from 15% to 20%, you’ll receive up to $51 in savings on kits and attachments alike, starting from $111.99 shipped, with every tool on EGO’s platform “delivering or exceeding the power of gas” without noise, fuss, or fumes. The 56V ARC Lithium-ion batteries included with these deals provide universal compatibility and work with all EGO POWER+ tools giving you the convenience of using any size battery for any tool on any job, with runtimes reaching up to 75 minutes on a single charge. You’ll find deals on string trimmers, hedge trimmers, blowers, and pole saws – all of them designed within the POWER+ family. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

Labor Day e-bike deals still live

Labor Day is ushering in a collection of e-bike deals, and we’re rounding up the best of the best into one place. With some of the lowest prices of the year across a series of popular brands, you’ll find up to $700 off Rad Power Bikes and Juiced models from $799, alongside discounts on EVs from Aventon, Lectric, NIU, and more.

Greenworks’ 80V Axial Leaf Blower preps for fall yard work

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 80V Cordless Brushless Axial Leaf Blower for $287. Down from $350, this $63 discount is the third-lowest price we have tracked, coming in just $17 above the all-time lowest markdown back at the start of summer. This 80V blower is 20% lighter than typical gas blowers, offering 25% more air volume as well as 20% more air speed than its predecessor and is designed for yards up to 1 acre in size.

Equipped with a brushless motor that is standard in all Greenworks power products, it can reach airflow speeds of 170 MPH and 730 CFM, with its variable speed trigger ensuring better handling and more control. The 80V 4.0 Ah Lithium-ion battery is interchangeable with any of the power products within the Greenworks family, and provides this blower up to 21 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge. Also includes a rapid charger to complete the package.

e-bikes and e-scooters, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.