A 14.3 MW offshore wind turbine was installed in just 30 hours

Chinese wind giant Goldwind announced on social media today that it installed its 14.3 megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbine in “just 30 working hours.”

Goldwind says it was able to rapidly install its GWH252-14.3MW offshore wind turbine as the result of refining its assembly and installation process.

The company explained today on LinkedIn, “Through strategies like rotor pre-assembly, modular designs, improved conditions for upending tool disengagement etc., Goldwind can speed up hoisting by 26 hours, improving overall efficiency by 40%!”

It announced its achievement on Twitter (X):

30 working hours is the time it takes for the GWH252-14.3MW wind turbine to start rotating from scratch in Zhangpu. #Goldwind leverages its expertise to transform wind into electricity in every offshore area, contributing to green energy. See ocean and feel the future. pic.twitter.com/DSZXUDkYno — Goldwind (@Goldwind_Global) September 4, 2023

The 14.3 MW wind turbine was installed at the Zhangpu Liuao Phase 2 offshore wind farm in the southeastern Fujian Province. It’s being built by state-owned power company China Three Gorges (CTG).

On June 29, CTG completed the installation of a 16 MW wind turbine – the world’s largest – at the same offshore wind farm in an astounding three days. On September 1, according to Chinese news media, the 16 MW turbine ran at full capacity for 24 consecutive hours. It also successfully withstood Typhoon Doksuri’s extreme winds at the end of July.

The 400 MW Zhangpu Liuao Phase 2 offshore wind farm will be able to produce about 1.6 TWh of electricity per year. According to CTG, this can save about 500,000 tons of standard coal and reduce emissions by about 1.36 million tons annually.

Photo: Goldwind via Twitter

