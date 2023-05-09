China’s first deep-sea floating wind platform is complete

The construction of China’s first deep-sea floating wind power platform is ready to come online.

This floating wind platform is known as Haiyou Guanlan, and Chinese oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) announced on Saturday that it has completed installation of its 5,000-meter (16,404-foot) undersea cable.

Haiyou Guanlan’s subsea cable is designed to operate at a depth of 120 meters (394 feet), and it has an expected life of 25 years in harsh subsea conditions.

The cable connects the floating wind platform to the Wenchang offshore oil and gas platforms, off the coast of Hainan Province, in southern China.

The 7.25 megawatt (MW) Haiyou Guanlan wind turbine is expected to generate around 22 million kWh annually.

It will save nearly 10 million cubic meters of fuel gas each year and can meet the equivalent annual electricity demand of 30,000 people. It will also reduce CO2 emissions by 22,000 tons.

CGTN shared footage of Haiyou Guanlan

Photo: CGTN

