Podcast: Tesla launches Model 3 refresh, Model S/X and FSD pricing update, FSD Beta tries to kill me, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla’s launch of the Model 3 refresh, Model S/X and FSD pricing update, FSD Beta trying to kill me, and more.
- Tesla Model 3 Highland officially unveiled with new design and more features
- Tesla drops price of Model S/X, Model X now qualifies for US tax credit
- Tesla cuts FSD price by $3K in US, $3.5K in Canada
- Tesla FSD Beta tried to kill me last night
- Biden gives lifeline to legacy automakers with $15B to retrofit existing factories for EV production
- Mercedes-Benz shares cost of the its new eSprinter van, is it worth a camper conversion?
- Ford is retiring these three gas models to make way for new electric vehicles
