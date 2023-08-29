Ford is retiring these three gas models to make way for new electric vehicles

Three gas-powered Ford models are out as the Blue Oval brand makes way for new electric vehicles. The move comes as the American automaker looks ahead toward its next-generation EV platform set to spawn a new generation of Ford EVs.

Although Ford has run into some hurdles surrounding its EV rollout, the automaker is accelerating the development of its second-generation models.

Ford’s CEO Jim Farley confirmed in February that the automaker was developing its own in-house EV platform to house its next generation of electric vehicles. The new EV architecture will support a new full-size electric pickup and three-row SUV.

Project T3 (for “Trust The Truck), as it’s being called, is a tribute to the team developing an electric truck for the digital age. It’s a truck that’s fully capable of towing, hauling, exporting power, and new innovations.

The new electric truck will be “like the Millennium Falcon – with a back porch attached,” according to Farley. It will be built at Ford’s new nearly six-square-mile BlueOval City complex in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Ford is retooling its Oakville assembly plant in Ontario, converting it into an EV and battery pack manufacturing hub.

Ford F-150 Lightning (Source: Ford)

Once complete, the complex will be Ford’s first high-volume facility transformation in North America. The company plans to ship battery cells and arrays from the BlueOval City hub to the upgraded facility to streamline production.

To make way for the new generation of Ford EVs, the company plans to discontinue three classic gas-powered models.

Ford electric Explorer (Source: Ford)

Ford discontinuing three gas models to allow for new EVs

The time has come for the gas-powered Ford Escape, Edge, and Transit Connect to ride off into the sunset, according to Automotive News, as the Blue Oval brand makes way for a new generation of EVs.

The news comes after the last Ford Fiesta rolled off the assembly line last month after 47 years and eight generations. Ford ended Fiesta production to make room at its Cologne, Germany, plant to build the new electric Explorer.

Ford electric Explorer (Source: Ford)

Ford unveiled the fully electric Explorer SUV in March, with a starting price under $50,000 (€45,000). However, it was only released in Europe.

During Ford’s Capital Market Day, Farley detailed a new three-row electric SUV (possibly the US spec electric Explorer) destined to arrive with up to 350 miles range and a spacious interior.

The brand expects the new electric SUV and EV pickup to help boost its share in key markets.

Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford News Europe)

Ford already offers the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and E-Transit electric van in the US, but the company has run into challenges this year.

Farley announced during its Q2 earnings, “The near-term pace of EV adoption will be a little slower than expected,” pushing back the company’s 600,000 run rate goal until next year. The automaker also delayed the electric Explorer launch in Europe until next summer.

Meanwhile, Farley added the slowdown “is going to benefit early movers like Ford.” The company believes its second-generation products will greatly enhance profitability while streamlining production.