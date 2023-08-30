Juiced Bikes Labor Day sale takes up to $700 off e-bikes, WORX electric pressure washer, more

The Labor Day green energy deals are starting to go live, with Juiced Bikes leading the way. Now taking up to $700 off its popular collection of e-bikes, you’ll find some of the best prices of the year detailed below. We’re also tracking this WORX 40V Hydroshot portable pressure washer at $149 to go alongside this Bosch EV charging station for $581. Just don’t forget we also have a massive list of other e-bike discounts, too.

Juiced Bikes Labor Day sale now live

Juiced Bikes has launched its annual Labor Day sale and is now marking down a collection of e-bikes. With discounts landing across a variety of different form-factors at up to $700 off, you’ll be able to end summer by cruising around on a new EV at one of the best prices of the year. A favorite has the HyperScorpion on sale for $1,899 shipped. Available in three styles and dropping down from $2,499, the discounts today land at $500 off. It’s a new 2023 low and the first chance to save this summer.

As one of the more capable releases from Juiced Bikes, its HyperScorpion e-bikepacks a 1,000W RetroBlade motor into a moped-style design. Alongside being able to hit 30 MPH top speeds, there’s also a 70-mile range. And leaning into that more motorbike build, there’s a rearview mirror, turn signals, hydraulic disc brakes, and a horn. Not to mention, 8-speed transmission and a dual suspension system to ensure you can ride off-road, too. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Other highlights from the Juiced Bikes Labor Day sale include:

WORX 40V Hydroshot portable pressure washer at $149

Amazon is offering the WORX 40V Power Share Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner for $149 shipped. Down from $230, this is the second lowest price we’ve seen, and the lowest markdown of 2023. It comes in just $12 above the all-time low back in December 2022. With seven times more pressure than a garden hose and nozzle, this pressure washer offers 450 PSI for your more routine cleaning efforts. You can even switch it into its “low” setting of 290 PSI to conserve water and battery. Equipped with two 20V batteries that are compatible with all Worx 20V and 40V tools, it has a longer runtime than other Worx models. With a simple drop of the washer’s hose into a fresh water source of your choosing, you’ll be good to go. Its nozzle features four settings: a 0-degree direct spray, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, and a 40-degree wider cleaning radius. Includes a two-slot charger.

This Bosch EV charging station now $581

Amazon is offering the BOSCH EV300 Level 2 EV Home Charging Station for $580.83 shipped, after clipping the on-page $270 off coupon. Already down from $904 to $851, this combined 36% discount ultimately gives you $323 worth of savings and is a new all-time low. Designed for easy installation and low maintenance, this home charging station comes compact yet powerful, with a 32A capacity that charges your vehicle in under 10 hours, four times faster than a standard EV cord. You can install it indoors or outdoors without worry thanks to its weather-resistant build. It features LED indicators providing a real-time charging status, and its SAE J1772 charging connector is compatible with all makes and models of EVs sold in North America. It comes with a pre-installed NEMA 14-50 plug, and a NEMA 3R-rated enclosure for protection wherever you choose to install it. Requires 40A, 240V circuit.

