Is GM planning a rugged Kia EV9-rivaling electric SUV from Buick?

(Source: GM Design)

Could General Motors be crafting a rugged electric SUV for its Buick brand? A new painting from GM Design that looks eerily similar to Kia’s flagship EV9 could give us a clue.

When you think of rugged SUVs, Buick isn’t often the first brand that comes to mind. But neither is Kia.

Kia unveiled its flagship EV9 in March, and it’s already making its presence felt. The electric SUV collected over 13,000 pre-orders in its first eight days on the market. Most importantly, over 50% of the orders were from customers new to the brand.

Meanwhile, less than a month after deliveries began, Kia sold 1,334 units in June. Kia sold another 1,251 in July, nearly outpacing the EV6 electric crossover while suggesting large SUVs are still in.

Powered by Hyundai’s 800V E-GMP platform and its fourth-gen battery tech, Kia estimates that the EV9 (Light Long Range AWD) will have 300 miles range and fast charging abilities (10% to 80%) in 24 minutes.

Kia promotes the EV9 as having “True SUV capabilities” with 7.8 inches of ground clearance, over 81 cubic feet of cargo space behind the first row, and up to 5,000 lbs towing ability.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

Is GM drawing up a rugged electric SUV for Buick?

According to GM Design’s latest painting from designed Geoffrey Richmond, Buick may be the next to receive a rugged flagship electric SUV.

The drawing clearly resembles Kia’s EV9, with a rugged, powerful stance, high ground clearance, and what appears to be a spacious interior.

Although there is no mention of whether this is a gas or electric car, Buick plans to go all-electric by 2030, so just “drawing up” a new gas-powered model now wouldn’t make sense.

Kia EV9 (Source: Kia) (Source: GM Design)

Buick has yet to release its first all-electric car in the US, but the automaker has released several EV models in China.

GM’s mid-level luxury brand launched the E4 electric SUV in China in June, its second Ultium-based EV after the larger E5.

Buick E4 electric SUV (source: Buick China)

Buick has filed for the trademarks for Electra (“E”) models one through nine, so expect to see some form of the models in the US. The automaker also recently launched the new Velite 6, starting at around $15,500 (112,800 yuan).

Electrek’s Take

A rugged electric SUV from Buick may make sense. The company is already behind in the electric vehicle race, and an aggressive electric SUV at the right price could help it gain its footing in North America.

Similar to how Kia is targeting premium buyers with its EV9, GM could look to do the same with an electric SUV for its Buick brand.