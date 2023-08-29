Ford Pro’s second-gen EV charger makes it easier for businesses to go electric

Ford Pro released its second-generation EV charger Tuesday, the Series 2 AC Charging Station 80 amp. The new EV charger is designed to simplify and improve the experience, making it easier than ever for fleets to go electric.

Ford Pro unveils Series 2 EV charger

“We’re committed to helping businesses make the transition to electric easy with a single-minded focus on curated commercial charging solutions,” Ted Cannis, Ford Pro CEO, explained after releasing its latest charging solutions.

The team at Ford Pro learned from its first-generation chargers, taking into account feedback from business and fleet owners to develop the Series 2 EV charger. Now available for pre-order, the Series 2 AC Charging Station features:

An improved detachable cable and connector to reduce charging time and repairs due to damaged or disconnected cables.

A wide range of connective options with pre-configured cellular and optional Wi-Fi and Ethernet (for places with restricted coverage).

Enhanced security with RFID to limit unwanted charger access. Fleet operators can enable limited charging sessions for specific individuals or vehicles by specifying the day and time for access.

A new LCD screen to display step-by-step instructions on how to initiate charging and other important info like charge duration, energy use, fault alerts, and more.

Temperature sensors to monitor for overheating

Extended operating temperature range of -40F to 122F. It can also operate at an altitude of 3,500 mm.

A 3-year warranty on charger parts and labor with 24/7 tech support to enhance uptime.

The new EV charger will also come with Ford Pro’s “one-stop shop” suite of products for all business needs, including charging, software, services, financing, and more, under one convenient bundle.

(Source: Ford Pro)

Ford Pro’s smart charging software ensures vehicles are charged when needed. The integrated technology helps fleets optimize how, when, and where cars are charged. It also includes utility reimbursement reporting for home-based drivers and performance tracking to maximize the cost of ownership.

Ford Pro also revealed new 180 kW and 240kW DC fast charging options Tuesday, giving businesses and fleet operators more versatility with more powerful, shorter charging times.

There are several incentives and rebates to help businesses and fleets go electric. Incentives can include up to a 30% federal tax credit on charging and installation, up to $7,500 on the purchase of a qualified EV, and hundreds of federal, state, and local options.

(Source: Ford Pro)

To help businesses take advantage of incentives available to them, Ford Pro curated a list that can be found here.

The new Series 2 EV charger is available now for pre-order. You can check it out by going to the link: https://ford.to/Series2ChargerPreorder.

Ford Pro offers several all-electric vehicles ready to tackle any mission, including the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro and Ford E-Transit electric van. The company saw a 22% increase in QoQ at the end of Q2 in customers using Ford Pro Charging solutions, with over 4,200 chargers under contract.

Ford E-Tourneo Ford E-Transit Custom (Source: Ford)

In Europe, Ford Pro launched the all-electric E-Tourneo Courier and E-Transit Courier earlier this year, expanding EV options for customers.