Juiced Bikes RipRacer Class 3 e-bike sees $600 discount, electric water heater $295, other EVs, more

The popular Juiced Bikes RipRacer Class 3 e-bike is starting off all of today's best deals with a $600 discount to the new all-time low of $899.

Juiced Bikes RipRacer Class 3 e-bike sees $600 discount

Juiced Bikes is now offering one of the best prices ever on its RipRacer Class 3 e-bike. Dropping down to $899, today’s offer lands from the usual $1,499 going rate. With $600 in savings attached, this is already one of the best e-bike deals around right now. It’s also one of the first chances to save on the Class 3 version of this EV. The Juiced Bikes RipRacer arrives with a fat tire design and 52V battery. Its up to 28 MPH top speed pairs with its up to 55-mile range, and other bells and whistles like an integrated brake light and height-adjustable seat also make the cut.

One of the more novel features on the Class 3 version of the RipRacer is that it has an integrated Apple AirTag compartment. So while you’ll have to supply your own tracker, the e-bike has a dedicated spot to make sure you’re getting a little extra peace of mind.

EcoSmart electric water heater boosts your existing tank’s efficiency

Amazon is offering the EcoSmart 7.2kW Electric Water Heater for $295 shipped. Down from its usual $350, this $55 discount is the lowest price drop since 2021’s all-time low of $232. This 240V water heater is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs. With an adjustable activation and outlet temperature of 80 to 140 degrees, you’ll nearly double your current available shower time so you don’t have to worry about the water running cold in the middle of your routine. If your home currently has a 10 gauge wiring and a 30A breaker, you won’t require any additional feed to install.

Anker’s SOLIX F1200 Solar Power Station now $400 off

Amazon is offering the Anker SOLIX F12 Portable Solar Power Station Kit for $1,599.99 shipped. Down from $2,000, this 20% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen for this product since dropping from $2,300 at the beginning of 2023. With a 1229Wh capacity and 1500W output, this portable power station is an ideal solution to power all your essential devices while traveling or off-grid. Equipped with LiFePO4 batteries and a smart temperature control system that monitors temperatures up to 100 times per second, this power station has a 10-year lifespan of continuous use. You can combine the three included solar panels to reach an 80% charge in just 3.6 hours, even on cloudy days. It also features 13 ports for all your needs: 6 AC ports, 4 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, and a car outlet.

e-bikes and e-scooters, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

