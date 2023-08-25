These accordion-like folding solar roofs will power EV charging stations

Dhp Technology makes folding solar roofs, and now they’re going to be built over 45 rest stops, where they’ll power EV charging stations.

Swiss startup Dhp Technology is part of the ABCD-Horizon consortium, which includes Swiss energy company Aventron, BG Consulting Engineers, and Cargo Sous Terrain. The consortium is launching this project in the cantons of Valais and Bern, Switzerland.

Dhp’s folding solar roof is called HORIZON, and its patented folding mechanism unfolds or retracts automatically under a supporting structure, like a giant accordion, depending on the weather. This is particularly useful in places that get heavy snowfall. When it stops snowing, they can be extended out again.

HORIZON’s lightweight (glass-free) construction means its structures can have wide distances between supports, so no parking spots are sacrificed. They can be erected at heights of up to 6 meters (19.6 feet), meaning large vehicles like semis can fit under them – and that makes them ideal for motorway rest stops.

The electricity from these 45 HORIZON folding solar roofs will primarily be used for EV charging infrastructure. Aventron says that the power can either flow into existing charging points at the rest areas or be stored in batteries. Surplus electricity will be fed into the grid and sold to Aventron’s three main shareholders, as well as Cargo Sous Terrain.

The 45 folding solar roofs are going to create 35 megawatts (MW) of clean energy. That’s the equivalent of supplying around 7,800 households with an average electricity consumption of 4,500 kilowatt hours per year.

Construction work on these foldable PV systems is expected to begin next year, and it’s expected to be completed in 2027.

Photos: Dhp Technology

