Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro power station now $280 off, Hover-1 e-motorcycles, more

One of the best prices ever is landing on Jackery's all-new Explorer 3000 Pro power station. It's now down to $2,519, with $280 in savings attached. As much as $600 in savings now make Hover-1's Altai Pro e-motorcycles more affordable than ever. Now starting at $1,785, we also have a massive list of e-bike discounts, too, if your EV needs are going to require something a bit different.

Jackery’s all-new Explorer 3000 Pro power station now $280 off

Amazon is offering the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station for $2,519. This $280 discount from the usual $2,799 price tag is the second lowest price we’ve seen for this new release. It comes within $20 of the all-time low set once before. With a vast 3,024Wh capacity and a massive 3,000W power output, this station is able to support 99% of appliances making it ideal for RVs, travel trailers, or even at-home emergencies.

It is able to fully charge in two and a half hours by a wall outlet or three to four hours by solar panels. You can monitor the real-time status of its remaining battery level, estimated running time, and input/output wattages through the Jackery app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, giving you the ability to also customize settings according to your needs. It even comes with a 5-year warranty to ensure you get complete and total protection. Our launch coverage details everything else you should know, as well.

Hover-1’s Altai Pro e-motorcycles fall to new all-time lows

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 Electric Bicycle for $2,400 shipped. Typically fetching $3,000, a new all-time low is arriving today at $600 off. Today’s offer is one of the first discounts so far, and clocks in at $100 under our previous mention. Hover-1 Altai Pro may arrive as an e-bike, but its design screams more of motocycle vibes with a rugged frame that houses the 750W electric motors.

It can travel 55 miles on a single charge and at top speeds of up to 28 MPH, all of which is thanks to the 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that refuels over night in 8 hours. Circling back to that unique frame design, there are two saddle bags, as well as storage racks, and not to mention the pair of 20-inch fat tires that help you handle uneven terrain. Hover-1 lastly outfits the Altai Pro with a headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors. The 500W model is also on sale for $1,785, also marking a new low.

