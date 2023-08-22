EcoSmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater hits $319, Schwinn 45-mile range e-bike $519 off, more

EcoSmart’s ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater is helping you swap to a more energy-efficient offering today at $319. Down to the best price of the year, the Green Deals continue over to Schwinn’s Kettle Valley e-bike at $519 off. But if your EV needs are going to require something a bit different, we also have a massive list of e-bike discounts, too.

EcoSmart’s ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater hits $319

Amazon is offering a chance to cut down those water heating costs with the Ecosmart ECO 18 18kW 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater for $319.34 shipped. Down from $500 over the month of August, this 36% discount has hit a new all-time low for this product. This 75A water heater can provide 1.8-gallons to 4.3-gallons per minute depending on the inlet water temperature and is only 17-inches by 14-inches by 3.75-inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being 99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs.

Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display, and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It requires a 2 x 40A breaker. If you’re thinking that this device may not be able to handle your home, the Ecosmart ECO 27, a bigger 27kW 240V water heater is also currently on sale on Amazon for $386.30, a 36% discount from its usual $600. Either would make a wonderful investment for your future, as these devices will pay for themselves with the money you’ll be saving.

Travel 45 miles on Schwinn’s Kettle Valley e-bike at $519 off

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Kettle Valley Electric Bike for $1,181.14, a 31% discount from its usual $1,700. This comfortably designed e-bike is great for commuting and cruising around your neighborhood, with its 375W battery able to sustain travel for up to 45 miles and its 250W pedal assist hub drive motor giving you an extra boost whenever you need it. Featuring a 7-speed twist shifter with derailleur that provides smooth gear shifts, mechanical disc brakes to deliver fast-acting stopping power, and a low step-through frame for riders 64inches to 74 inches tall. It easily recharges with a standard household outlet, ensuring it’s never without juice.

Save $400 on Anker’s PowerHouse 767 GaNPrime power station

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers the PowerHouse 767 GaNPrime power station at $1,599 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Today’s offer lands at $400 off the usual $1,999 going rate. This had originally launched at $2,199, and is now arriving with some extra savings to hit the best discount yet. It beats our previous mention from several months back by an extra $50, as well.

Living up to its status as Anker’s most full-featured power station so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RC port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-A, and a pair of car outlets. We breakdown what to expect in our coverage from back in December, too.

