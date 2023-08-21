VinFast’s new VF 9 electric SUV boasts 330 miles EPA range, but it will cost you

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast (VFS) announced Monday that its new VF 9 electric SUV has earned up to 330 miles EPA range, outperforming its own benchmarks.

VinFast burst onto the scene after vowing to end internal combustion vehicle production and unveiling the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs at the 2021 LA Auto Show.

The automaker moved quickly, gathering reservations and delivering its first 100 models last September.

However, after shipping its first batch of electric vehicles (VF 8 City Edition models) to the US in late November, VinFast’s momentum was slowed.

VinFast delayed deliveries by several months to load its vehicles with the latest software, as the first customer delivery took place on March 1. Following the rollout, VinFast introduced a new pricing promo to keep pace with Tesla’s price cuts earlier this year and kickstart its North American campaign.

The EV maker’s second batch of nearly 1,900 VF 8 models arrived in May with a longer battery range. The VF 8 Eco has 264 miles EPA range while the Plus trim features 243 miles, with prices starting at $46,000 and $51,800, respectively.

VinFast VF 9 electric SUV (Source: VinFast)

VinFast VF 9 EPA range and pricing

After shipping its second batch of EVs, VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy said, “We expect to export the VF 9” in the coming months.

The VinFast VF 9 is a larger three-row all-electric SUV with two electric motors and an AWD powertrain with 402 total horsepower.

VinFast announced Monday that its VF 9 received 330 miles certified EPA range for the Eco trim and 291 miles for the Plus trim. The figures beat initial estimates of 272 miles and 262 miles, respectively.

VinFast VF 9 electric SUV (Source: VinFast)

The company says the exterior is designed by the iconic Italian car design firm Pininfarina, with optimized aerodynamics. Meanwhile, the interior is “meticulous and sophisticated,” with advanced technology to maximize comfort for every passenger.

The electric motors produce up to 402 hp (300 kW) and 620 Nm maximum torque. The VinFast 9 also comes with Level 2 ADAS and a suite of intelligent and entertainment features.

For example, VinFast recently partnered with Sony Pictures Entertainment to launch a new in-car streaming service.

Despite the higher EPA range figures, the VinFast VF 9 will have an MSRP of $83,000 (Eco) and $91,000 (Plus).

VinFast has hit several significant milestones over the past month or so. The EV maker broke ground at its North Carolina facility at the end of July, where it will focus on building VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 electric models.

More recently, VinFast completed its SPAC merger with Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ) as shares began trading under the ticker “VFS” last week.

The VF 9 is already being delivered in Vietnam and is expected to reach customers in North America by the end of the year. Reservations are open globally.

Electrek’s Take

Demand for a three-row electric SUV continues building, and VinFast looks to fill it with the VF 9. With up to 330 miles EPA range, the VF 9 outperformed the automaker’s expectations.

However, VinFast may have difficulty competing with an $83K starting price tag. The VF 9 will compete with the Rivian R1S, which starts at $78K for about 260 miles range. Adding the optional large battery pack bumps that number up to 352 miles, but it will cost an extra $6,000.

The VF 9 will also compete against Tesla’s Model Y, which starts at $47,740 for 279 EPA miles range, plus an additional $2,500 for third-row seating. Or you can opt for the model Y Long Range with 330 miles EPA range for $50,490, plus the extra $2,500 for a total of $52,990.

Kia is launching its first seven-seat electric SUV, the EV9, which is expected to start at around $60K for the standard battery pack or $70K for the larger battery pack with up to 300 miles range.

We’ll see how the VinFast VF 9 stacks up as it’s expected to begin rolling out later this year in the US.