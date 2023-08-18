Tesla Megapack deliveries slip all the way to 2025 despite production ramp

Tesla Megapack’s delivery timeline for new orders has slipped all the way to Q2 2025 despite the company ramping up production significantly with the new factory.

The Megapack has become the to-go battery system for large utility-scale energy storage projects.

Tesla launched the Megapack back in 2019. It was Tesla’s third stationary energy storage product after the Powerwall and Powerpack.

A single Megapack unit is a container-sized “3 MWh battery system” with integrated modules, inverters, and thermal systems. With the bigger size and integrated power electronics, Tesla claims that the Megapack is 60% more energy-dense than its Powerpack. It also comes on-site, ready to install, and can ship in containers.

Last year, Tesla updated the Megapack with more capacity, 3.9 MWh, and made it a bit bigger.

The product has helped Tesla massively ramp up the deployment of energy storage capacity, which is up 222% year-over-year.

That’s thanks to Tesla’s relatively new Megafactory in California. The company is trying to ramp up to an ambitious capacity of 40 GWh of Megapacks per year.

Recently, Tesla has indicated that the ramp-up is going well, and hundreds of Megapacks have been spotted coming out of the factory.

At the end of last year, Tesla was telling new Megapack buyers to expect delivery in Q3 2024.

Despite the significant ramp-up in Megapack production this year, Tesla has now pushed the closest delivery timeline on new orders to Q2 2025:

It shows that Tesla is enjoying strong demand for the Megapack with a backlog of almost two years, despite Tesla now ramping up its annual Megapack production capacity to 40 GWh per year.

Tesla is also building another Megafactory in China to further expand its production capacity.

Electrek’s Take

I really like Tesla’s energy approach. Not only is Megapack a great product for utilities, but Tesla is basically forcing their hand into investing in it.

That’s because if the electric utilities don’t invest in energy storage capacity to strengthen the grid, ratepayers are going to invest in their own capacity and become their own electric utilities.

Tesla offers great products to do that:

Tesla Electric customers came out of the Texas heatwave with an extra $100 in their pockets.



I think Tesla Electric and Tesla VPP are the company's most underappreciated products. It's not the entire solution, but I think it's going to become a big part of the grid in the… pic.twitter.com/L5faikICX0 — Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) August 17, 2023

So the energy storage capacity is going to get deployed either way as Powerwalls at the end-users or as Megapacks with electric utilities.