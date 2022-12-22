Tesla Megapack could be sold out for the next 2 years

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Dec 22 2022 - 8:24 am PT
5 Comments
Tesla Megafactory Megapack

Tesla Megapack, the company’s utility-scale energy storage battery system, could be sold out for almost the next two years, according to Tesla’s own timeline.

Back in 2019, Tesla launched the Megapack; it was Tesla’s third stationary energy storage product after the Powerwall and Powerpack.

A single Megapack unit is a container-sized “3 MWh battery system” with integrated modules, inverters, and thermal systems. With the bigger size and integrated power electronics, Tesla claims that the Megapack is 60% more energy-dense than its Powerpack. It also comes on-site, ready to install and can ship in containers.

A few months ago, Tesla updated the Megapack with more capacity, 3.9 MWh, and made it a bit bigger.

Now several online commenters have pointed out that Tesla has updated its online configurator with the earliest delivery in Q3 2024:

The location, installation, or amount doesn’t seem to change anything. Tesla doesn’t list any delivery available until Q3 2024 – almost two years from now.

Megapack projects have been popping up left and right lately.

Tesla’s biggest energy storage product has quickly emerged as the leading battery system for large utility-scale energy storage systems. It enables electric utilities to make better use of renewable energy, like solar, and stabilize the grid.

Megapack helped Tesla’s energy division accelerate storage deployment, and the company has now built an impressive backlog of orders.

But Tesla is now working faster than ever through its backlog with 42 Megapacks per week produced at Gigafactory Nevada, in addition to the new Megafactory in California recently coming online and trying to ramp up to an ambitious capacity of 40 GWh of Megapacks per year.

That’s why it is impressive that despite the new capacity, Tesla is still trailing for about 20 months for new installations.

Once the Megafactory in California is at full capacity, Tesla will be deploying more energy storage capacity in a single quarter than it has over the entire existence of Tesla Energy until today.

We are hearing that the ramp-up at the factory has been going fairly well.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Megapack

Tesla Megapack

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger