GoTrax Everest 50 MPH electric dirt bike $500 off, EGO e-pole saw $256, more

It’s Friday, and heading into the weekend we have found the first discount on GoTrax’s new Everest Electric Dirt Bike. This beast of an e-machine can hit 50 MPH top speeds and is now $500 off to go alongside Segway’s Ninebot P65 Electric KickScooter with the same discount attached at $1,000. But if your EV needs are going to require something a bit different, we also have a massive list of e-bike discounts, too.

GoTrax’s new Everest Electric Dirt Bike can hit 50 MPH speeds

Best Buy is now offering the very first discount on the all-new GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike. Taking a far more rugged approach to two-wheeled electric vehicles, this off-road e-bike lands at $5,999.99 shipped. With $500 in savings attached from its usual $6,500 going rate, this is a new all-time low.

Arriving as one of the more capable e-bikes on the market, the GoTrax Everest comes centered around a 72V 30aH battery that is wrapped in a rugged frame with front and rear sprial shock suspension. Capable of hitting 53 MPH top speeds thanks to the 8,000W rear motor, this e-bike can travel for up to 50 miles on a single charge with full throttle controls built into the handlebars. Other bells and whistles make the cut, including the kind of rugged tires you’d expect for an off-roader like this, as well as a headlight and more.

EGO Power+10-inch Pole Saw and Power Head now $256

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ MPS1001 10-inch Pole Saw and Power Head with 2.5Ah Battery and Charger for $255.99 shipped. Down from its usual $320, this 20% discount is a new all-time low for this product. Throw away the noise, fuss, and fumes of traditional gas-powered tools with this combo kit. The pole saw features a 10-inch bar and chain, able to auto-lubricate, and has the added feature of being swappable with all multi-head attachments by EGO Power+. The brushless motor, in combination with the 56V 2.5Ah ARC lithium battery ensures up to 70 cuts per charge, and thanks to its weather-resistant construction, long-lasting life is guaranteed. It also comes with a 5-year tool warranty and a 3-year battery warranty.

Save $500 on Segway’s Ninebot P65 Electric KickScooter

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot P65 Electric KickScooter for $999.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,500, this deal matches our previous coverage back in May at the lowest price we’ve seen, giving you 33% of savings. Equipped with a 500W motor, this scooter has a range of 40.4 miles, reaching a max speed of 25 MPH. It has self-sealing tubeless tires, a disc brake, and an electric break ensuring your commute is both smooth and safe. It also features a cruise mode, direction indicator buttons, a screen to show remaining battery levels, an anti-theft mode, and an NFC card to power it on and off. Turn heads as you zoom on by to work, to school, or just for fun – this scooter can surely handle the trek!

