 Skip to main content

Texas officially forces Tesla’s NACS on charging stations to get access to $400 million in subsidies

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 16 2023 - 11:06 am PT
10 Comments
NACS chargers

Texas has officially approved an initiative that would force charging stations to be equipped with Tesla’s NACS connector in order to get access to over $400 million in subsidies.

After the first wave of automakers announced that they would adopt NACS, a connector that Tesla designed and is trying to make the new charging standard in North America, Texas’s Department of Transportation announced that it planned to add NACS as a requirement to get access to millions in new funding for charging stations.

However, Texas Transportation Commission faced pushback from charging station companies over the initiative due to concerns about getting access to the NACS connectors to build those stations.

It pushed the vote back, but today, it was made official (via Reuters):

Texas on Wednesday approved its plan to require companies to include Tesla’s technology in electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to be eligible for federal funds, despite calls for more time to re-engineer and test the connectors.

Now this new requirement is a state requirement on top of the federal requirements – where the money is coming from – which includes a requirement that the charging stations have CCS connectors.

Therefore, charging stations in Texas will need to have both CCS and NACS connectors to get access to federal money. Texas will receive more money for EV charging stations from the federal government than any other state – $407 million.

The money will be granted and deployed over five years.

Electrek’s Take

That’s the right move. If the federal government doesn’t do it, other states should follow, or they simply won’t be spending that money efficiently.

Not only is the momentum clearly on NACS’ side to become the new standard in North America, but there are already more electric vehicles on US roads with NACS connectors than CCS connectors.

It’s a no-brainer.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger