Taiga Motors introduces more affordable version of its Orca electric watercraft

Over three years of sharing intentions to bring a more affordable version of its flagship electric personal watercraft to market, Taiga Motors has officially launched the Orca Performance. This redesigned new model features the same specs as its predecessor, but at a more consumer-friendly price. Have a look.

Taiga Motors is a Quebec-based manufacturer that we’ve been following for years as it continues to reimagine the powersports segment for an all-electric future. This includes 100% electric snowmobiles and a zero-emission personal watercraft called the Orca.

In fact, Electrek‘s own Fred Lambert has been fortunate enough to out test out the all-electric Orca on the waters on Canada. The company currently sells the Orca Carbon for starting for over $26,000 – but back in 2020, Taiga vowed to deliver a lower priced model called the Orca Performance.

Now, three years later, Taiga Motors has made good on its promise and begun taking orders for the new Orca model.

Credit: Taiga Motors









Taiga Motors launches Orca Performance watercraft

Taiga Motors shared that the recent launch of the Orca Performance is the result of six years of research and development, resulting in a new electric watercraft that features differences you can and cannot see when you look at it.

For example, The Orca Performance features a hull made of Sheet Molded Compound (SMC), resulting in softer dampening properties that offer a smoother, quieter ride than the Orca Carbon whose hull is made of… wait for it… carbon fiber. A representative for Taiga told Electrek that the revamped hull design is also on the the main drivers of the Orca Performance’s lower price.

A factor you won’t visibly see on the Orca performance that is still vital to its price is Taiga’s re-thought manufacturing strategy that improves efficiencies and enables a model for mass production at scale. Taiga co-founder and CEO Sam Bruneau elaborated:

Orca Performance stands as a true game-changer. This groundbreaking model represents a leap forward in mass-market boating electrification, showcasing our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional performance at competitive prices. Our design and engineering teams have pushed themselves, enabling us to optimize designs for high volume manufacturing without compromising the Orca’s distinctive character lines, agile hydrodynamics or exhilarating acceleration.

Other than the redesigned hull and manufacturing techniques, the Orca Performance delivers the same performance specs (seen above) as its carbon fiber sibling, but at a more affordable price Taiga hopes will entice even more consumers. How much you ask?

The new Orca Performance starts at $19,490 – $7,000 less than the Orca Carbon, making good on the price cut promised three years ago. Bruneau spoke again:

No more trips to the gas station, no more hauling fuel down to the dock or spills into the lake, and no more engine maintenance; Orca Performance truly redefines the experience of owning a personal watercraft. Spend an afternoon on the water with up to 2 hours of riding, charge, unplug and repeat. Orca Performance will keep delivering year after year with minimal maintenance so users can focus on what matters- exploring the great outdoors with friends, family, and conserving waterways for future generations.

Check out the new Orca Performance electric watercraft in action through Taiga’s video below: