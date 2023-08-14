Hover-1 Pro Boss e-scooter sees first discount to $718, BLACK+DECKER tiller, more

A massive assortment of electric vehicles headline today’s best Green Deals. But if we had to highlight just one, it would be the first-ever chance to save on Hover-1’s new Pro Boss electric scooter. That’s joined by BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX electric tiller, as well as this ongoing RadTrike price cut. Just don’t forget about our massive list of e-bike discounts now live, too.



Hover-1’s new Pro Boss electric scooter sees first discount to $718

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Pro Boss Foldable Electric Scooter with 500W Brushless Motor for $718. Down from $800, you’re now looking at the very first chance to save and a new all-time low. With 500W of power, this scooter can reach a max speed of 20 MPH and scale inclines up to 15 degrees, and its 36V/10Ah lithium-ion battery can last for up to 24-miles of riding.

It features dual front shocks and a rear spring suspension system that provides an extra smooth riding experience, and a LED display that indicates its current speed, speed mode, battery level, and even miles already travelled. It also has an easily foldable design, making it more convenient for storage at home, work, or wherever else you might need to commute.

Cultivate your yard with BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Tiller Kit

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Tiller Kit for $48. Down from its usual price of $119, this 60% discount is the all-time lowest price we’ve seen for this product. Powered by a 20V MAX lithium-ion battery, this tiller can cultivate up to 325-square feet on a single charge. Its powerful transmission with dual counter-oscillating tines are able to break up soil more efficiently to allow water and nutrients to reach plant roots while simultaneously preventing weeds from tangling. It comes with a 2-year limited warranty, battery, and energy star-qualified charger.

Rad Power Bikes electric RadTrike has never sold for less

Last winter, Rad Power Bikes launched its very first three-wheeled electric vehicle, and today we’re seeing one of the first chances to save. The new RadTrike Electric Tricycle normally sells for $2,499, but is now dropping down to $1,899. This is a new all-time low alongside what is one of the very first chances to take some cash off that MSRP.

Aside from just standing out as the brand’s first three-wheeled EV, the RadTrike features a 750W front geared hub motor that allows it to cruise around at 14 MPH top speeds. In true Rad Power fashion, this e-bike has one of the best riding durations on the market with a 55-mile range being backed by the 480Wh battery. We fully break down what makes the RadTrike worth considering in our hands-on review.

