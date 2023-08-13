 Skip to main content

A streamlined two-seater electric trike that looks so cool, anyone could be seen riding it

Avatar for Micah Toll  | Aug 13 2023 - 11:54 pm PT
0 Comments
lampago

Electric trikes generally aren’t considered to be the peak of coolness, but that was before the Lámpago e-trike rolled onto the scene.

The Turkish manufacturer’s name comes from the Spanish word for Lightning, which RideApart pointed out is ironic considering the trike’s 28 mph (45 km/h) top speed.

Though as we’ve discussed before, delta trikes (with two wheels in the rear) aren’t known for stability in turns, and thus a lower top speed is probably a good idea.

That rear seat for a pillion rider would only make things worse in the hairpins as the center of gravity increases along with a passenger.

But the electric scooter is being marketed as more of a mobility device than a thrillride, and it doesn’t even require a motorcycle license in the European market it is destined for. Instead, riders can operate the Lámpago with just an AM license, which is meant for two-wheelers and three-wheelers powered by engines of 50cc or smaller – basically mopeds.

The design of the Lámpago is certainly eye-catching, from the diminutive left side door to the Vespa-ish styling (or at least Vespa side car), the Chesterfield leather chair upholstery and even the vintage two-tone color scheme.

A rear storage bag and spare wheel cover add even more delightfully vintage accents to the little electric scooter.

And it’s a good thing it looks so charming, since it helps make up for the rather underpowered drivetrain. A 60V and 30Ah Li-ion battery pack offers just 1.8 kWh of battery capacity, or around half that of a typical urban electric scooter. The tiny 1,000W electric motor has less power than many electric bicycles, meaning acceleration and hill climbing may leave something to be desired.

With its lower power design, the Lámpago seems positioned more as an e-bike or e-scooter replacement than anything else. For those that want to get around their city in style though, and like the idea of having a spare seat to bring their significant other along for the ride, it sure seems like it’d be a lot of fun!

lampago scooter
Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

electric scooter

electric scooter

Author

Avatar for Micah Toll Micah Toll

Micah Toll is a personal electric vehicle enthusiast, battery nerd, and author of the Amazon #1 bestselling books DIY Lithium Batteries, DIY Solar Power, The Ultimate DIY Ebike Guide and The Electric Bike Manifesto.

The e-bikes that make up Micah’s current daily drivers are the $999 Lectric XP 2.0, the $1,095 Ride1Up Roadster V2, the $1,199 Rad Power Bikes RadMission, and the $3,299 Priority Current. But it’s a pretty evolving list these days.

You can send Micah tips at Micah@electrek.co, or find him on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

Micah Toll's favorite gear

Lectric XP 3.0 e-bike sale

Best $999 electric bike ever!

Rad Power Bikes sales

Rad Power Bikes sales

Great e-bikes at great prices!