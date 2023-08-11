This solar-powered bus stop cools off pedestrians in extreme heat

University of Seville scientists have invented a solar-powered bus stop that can lower the temperature by 20C to keep pedestrians cool.

The innovative system has a top unit with solar panels that provide energy to pump water, an underground cistern that stores fresh water at night, a closed circuit that circulates water during the hottest times of day, and temperature sensors that also detect when pedestrians are present.

Here’s how the solar-powered bus stop works: When the sensors detect that a pedestrian has arrived at the bus stop, the pumping system activates. It draws water from the cistern and circulates it, and that lowers the temperature of the bus stop to between 20 and 24C (68 and 75F) by releasing cool air through small holes. The cooling process lasts for 10 to 20 minutes, then the water returns to the cistern. The water flows through the shelter’s roof at night to cool down.

The study’s lead author, José Sánchez, told PV magazine Spain, “It’s not like an air conditioner, which produces cold air; the structure of the bus stop emits freshness, as is the case with refrigerators. Although it consists of more elements, its production is cheaper than common bus stops.”

The pilot is going to launch in Seville in the summer of 2024, and the researchers say that they’ll continue to work on the design to improve it.

The high in Seville today is 43C (109F), so this isn’t just a luxury – it’s providing a much-needed service to protect people’s health in the face of global warming. Or, as the study’s abstract puts it, “Urban space is considered a harsh place for citizens in large cities in Southern Europe due to the climate change situation.”

Read more: Floating solar on the equator could provide ‘limitless’ energy

Photo: “Paseo de Cristobal Colon, Seville – Tour por Sevilla and City Sightseeing Seville” by ell brown is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0/ Embedded image: University of Seville

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here.