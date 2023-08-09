 Skip to main content

Check out this bulletproof electric luxury sedan from BMW, the i7 Protection

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 9 2023 - 7:21 am PT
bulletproof-electric-BMW

BMW unveiled its first bulletproof electric sedan this week, the BMW i7 Protection, as the automaker expands its emission-free models into new segments.

Meet BMW’s first bulletproof electric luxury sedan

BMW has been building protection vehicles for over 45 years, but the i7 Protection marks a new milestone.

After releasing its first electric 7 series, the i7, last April, BMW’s latest creation goes beyond emission-free luxury travel.

The BWW i7 Protection is the German automaker’s first all-electric model in its protection category. The protection EV consists of a dedicated self-supporting body structure built with armor steel. Then, additional features are added, such as armoring for the underbody and roof and armored glass.

BMW’s armored EV offers customized protection from firearms and explosives. The BMW i7 Protection features class VR9 protection based on the official test criteria from Germany’s Association of Test Laboratories for Attack-Resistant Materials and Constructions (VPAM).

The certification is established according to guidelines for Bullet Resistant Vehicles, encompassing criteria for ballistic resistance along with adhering to the guidelines for Explosive Resistant Vehicles and PAS 300 for blast resistance.

BMW i7 Protection (Source: BMW)

In other words, BMW’s electric sedan is bulletproof and protects against explosives. It even offers protection against fire from caliber 7.62×54 R ammunition (a threat from the highest civilian resistance class VPAM 10).

With special armoring on the roof and underbody, BMW says its bulletproof electric sedan can protect against drone attacks or hand grenades.

For performance, the armored EV shares several components with the brand’s most powerful all-electric model, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive. Powered by two electric motors, the BMW i7 Protection offers a combined output of 544 hp and 549 lb-ft maximum torque.

BMW says its bulletproof electric car can achieve 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in nine seconds (the additional weight slows it down), with a top speed limited to 99 mph (160 km/h).

bulletproof-electric-BMW-5
(Source: BMW)

The inside is designed to host officials with added features like a “cool box” in between the rear seats to keep drinks cold. It will also be equipped with the latest in safety and tech, such as BMW OS 8.5.

BMW’s armored EV includes an exclusive feature for the first time, a motorized assistance function to open and close doors. The model can be customized with a fresh-air supply system, a fire extinguisher with manual discharge, flashing lights, radio, transceivers, and flag poles.

The i7 Protection will be built at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, Germany, the brand’s largest production site in Europe. It will make its public debut at the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich in September, with deliveries starting in December 2023.

