Quick Charge Podcast: August 7, 2023

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) announces departure of its long-time CFO
- Tesla Cybertruck’s small frunk revealed in leaked video
- Tesla vehicles get added to $4,000 used EV credit, if you can find one under $25,000
- First Chevy Blazer EV Police Pursuit Package looks ready for patrol in new intro video
- Stellantis to entice consumers with more affordable EVs, like new Fiat priced under €25K
- Lucid Air EV sedans are over $12K off amid latest price cuts
