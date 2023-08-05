Quick Charge Podcast: August 5, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Pepsico explains how it uses Tesla Semi electric trucks in glimpse of the future of trucking
- Fisker (FSR) cuts guidance again despite hitting an ‘inflection’ point in Q2
- Fisker shows its upcoming PEAR small SUV, at optimistic $30K base price
- Fisker unveils Alaska, a small electric truck for $45K, reservations open now
- Fisker unveils Ronin: an electric convertible to compete with Tesla Roadster
- Nikola (NKLA) stock tanks after fourth CEO steps down, growing Q2 losses
- GM confirms Cadillac Celestiq starts at a whopping $340K
