Podcast: special episode, come discuss the latest EV news with me

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, Seth is on vacation and it’s just me, Fred, and since it’s a slower news week, we are making it a more interactive special episode to talk with Electrek community members about the latest EV news.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel – except for this week, we are doing it on a Thursday due to a scheduling conflict.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla restarts deploying Magic Dock adapters at Superchargers in the US
- Tesla appears to be about to launch next-gen Model 3
- Tesla officially acquires wireless charging startup
- Tesla’s range being exposed is already leading to a class action lawsuit
- Pepsico explains how it uses Tesla Semi electric trucks in glimpse of the future of trucking
- 2024 Chevy Blazer EV prices and range revealed, starting at $57K with as much as 320 miles range
- Fisker unveils Ronin: an electric convertible to compete with Tesla Roadster
- Fisker shows its upcoming PEAR small SUV, at optimistic $30K base price
- Fisker unveils Alaska, a small electric truck for $45K, reservations open now
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
