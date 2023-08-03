Teamgee G3 electric scooter review: Can a low-cost full-suspension ride be any good?

The Teamgee G3 electric scooter has some pretty decent specs to its name, but it’s the price that really draws the eye. Can a $749 full suspension electric scooter actually fit the bill? That’s what I wanted to find out.

There are plenty of cheap electric scooters out there. But the number of low-cost electric scooters that still offer fast speeds and good suspension are much fewer and farther between.

So I came into this review with high hopes for the Teamgee G3.

To get a sense of how it rides, check out my video review below. Or keep on reading if you want to get into even more details.

Teamgee G3 electric scooter video review

Teamgee G3 e-scooter tech specs

Motor : 1,200W rear hub motor

: 1,200W rear hub motor Battery : 48V 15Ah (720Wh)

: 48V 15Ah (720Wh) Top speed : 28 mph (45 km/h)

: 28 mph (45 km/h) Range : Up to 27 miles (43 km)

: Up to 27 miles (43 km) Weight : 55 lb (25 kg)

: 55 lb (25 kg) Load capacity : 220 lb (100 kg)

: 220 lb (100 kg) Brakes : Front and rear disc brakes

: Front and rear disc brakes Tires : 10″ pneumatic tires

: 10″ pneumatic tires Lights : Front and rear LED

: Front and rear LED Price: $749

What does it do well?

The Teamgee G3 has some major advantages, especially for such a low cost scooter. Considering its $749 sale price, I wasn’t expecting the scooter to live up to many of its specs.

Lots of scooters claim speeds of 28-30 mph (45-50 km/h), but many will fall a bit short. Testing the Teamgee G3 showed me that the scooter actually made it all the way there.

The range is also pretty decent, as long as you aren’t riding at top speed all the time. Because like any e-bike or e-scooter, if you go full speed 100% of the time then you’ll wind up with some fairly reduced range. When I was cruising around at closer to 20 mph (32 km/h), I could get a solid 25-ish miles of range on flat ground (40 km), so I call that reasonable in my book.

I also enjoy that the wheels are decently large, at least as far as scooters go, and they give a nice feel when you’re carving around turns. It’s not a light scooter at 55 lbs (25 kgs), but it feels light and nimble while you’re on it.

What didn’t I like?

The Teamgee G3 has a few shortcomings compared to other more premium scooters I’ve tested. For one, the folding mechanism just doesn’t feel as robust. I’m glad to see that there’s a safety nub that helps prevent the scooter from folding unless you pull the nub’s handle to clear the way. But I also feel like it kind of needs to be there based on the how the main folding latch just doesn’t feel incredibly secure.

Each time I folded the locking latch down, I would smack it a few extra times with the palm of my hand because it just didn’t feel like it was give me a satisfying final clamping “click.” It never clamped further when I would smack it, so I guess it was fine. Also, I seem to have survived to type this out now. But still, it never felt as solid as I would have preferred.

The other area of the folding that is a bit of a bummer is that ribbon system that keeps it folded when carrying the scooter. Does it work? Sure. But is it annoying to have a flapping ribbon hanging off the handlebars while you’re riding? Also, sure.

Lastly, I was surprised by just how stiff the suspension felt. I guess I’ve been spoiled by pricier scooters, but there just isn’t that much travel, and the little bit you get makes you work hard for it. Again, this is a low-cost full-suspension scooter, so I can’t expect the best suspension. But I also thought it’d be a bit better than this.

Conclusions

Summing it all up, I’d say that the Teamgee G3 is still a good buy, despite my few reservations. It really just comes down to the price. At its MSRP of $1,000, it’s a decent value.

But at its sale price of $749, there’s a lot to like here. It has a few downsides, but the price makes them easy to overlook.

I can get past the less than ideal folding mechanism and stiffer suspension to get a fast and decently long range electric scooter at a great price. It’s not going to win any races against the big boy scooters, but it’s going to leave your wallet with a lot less damage along the way.