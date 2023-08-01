 Skip to main content

Video of Tesla Cybertruck production has leaked

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 1 2023 - 8:28 am PT
8 Comments

A rare video of Tesla’s Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas has leaked as the electric truck is believed to be close to hitting the market.

We have been closely tracking the Cybertruck production program to see if Tesla will be able to stick to its timeline this time, as it aims to start deliveries by the end of this quarter.

Things are looking up for fans and reservation holders of the Cybertruck.

Tesla has started to produce release candidates, and the electric pickup truck has been in New Zealand for final cold weather testing.

Now a new video has leaked from inside Gigafactory Texas showing a part of the Cybertruck production line:

Tesla has released pictures of Cybertruck production lately, but as it is to be expected, they are whatever Tesla wants us to see.

This video shows a more bare production line.

Based on the video, it looks like there are still a few workstations that haven’t been set up just yet.

Tesla still has about two months to stick to its latest timeline, so this is not too worrying.

The Cybertruck on the line appears to be hand-built, but the Tesla employees around the truck could also be working to set up and test the workstations around the production line for a more complete line soon.

Tesla is expected to hold a delivery event at the end of next month to hand over the first few Cybertruck – likely to employees as the automaker has yet to officially release the final pricing and specs of the electric pickup truck.

Those are likely to be released at the event.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger