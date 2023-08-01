Video of Tesla Cybertruck production has leaked

A rare video of Tesla’s Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas has leaked as the electric truck is believed to be close to hitting the market.

We have been closely tracking the Cybertruck production program to see if Tesla will be able to stick to its timeline this time, as it aims to start deliveries by the end of this quarter.

Things are looking up for fans and reservation holders of the Cybertruck.

Tesla has started to produce release candidates, and the electric pickup truck has been in New Zealand for final cold weather testing.

Now a new video has leaked from inside Gigafactory Texas showing a part of the Cybertruck production line:

Tesla has released pictures of Cybertruck production lately, but as it is to be expected, they are whatever Tesla wants us to see.

This video shows a more bare production line.

Based on the video, it looks like there are still a few workstations that haven’t been set up just yet.

Tesla still has about two months to stick to its latest timeline, so this is not too worrying.

The Cybertruck on the line appears to be hand-built, but the Tesla employees around the truck could also be working to set up and test the workstations around the production line for a more complete line soon.

Tesla is expected to hold a delivery event at the end of next month to hand over the first few Cybertruck – likely to employees as the automaker has yet to officially release the final pricing and specs of the electric pickup truck.

Those are likely to be released at the event.