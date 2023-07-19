Tesla gives update on Cybertruck, claims first sub-19 ft pickup with 4 doors & 6+ ft bed

Tesla has released an update about its Cybertruck program and claimed it will be the first sub-19 ft pickup truck with four doors and a bed over six feet.

Just a few days prior to the earnings report, Tesla announced that it had “built the first Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas.”

We were surprised by the announcement because, as Electrek previously reported, Tesla told suppliers to be ready for Cybertruck release candidates in late August and production in early October.

With the release of its second-quarter financial results, Tesla has given an update on its Cybertruck program.

Sure enough, in the report, Tesla now talks about being “on track to begin initial production later this year.”

Cybertruck remains on track to begin initial production later this year at Gigafactory Texas. In addition, we continue to make progress on our next generation platform.

Furthermore, the company also confirmed that the vehicles being produced right now are RC units or “release candidate units.” Tesla noted that the truck is currently going through “final certification and validation.”

We are now testing Cybertruck vehicles around the world for final certification and validation. This might be the most unique vehicle product in decades; with that comes trialing and testing new technologies.

The automaker released a few images of those tests:

Tesla has also released a few pictures of the Cybertruck production line inside Gigafactory Texas:

Finally, Tesla has made an interesting comment about the Cybertruck being the first “sub-19 ft. truck (fitting into a garage) that has both four doors and 6+ ft. bed.”

As far as we know, Cybertruck will be the first sub-19 ft. truck (fitting into a garage) that has both four doors and 6+ ft. bed. Both technologically and architecturally, this vehicle will break a lot of boundaries – very much in line with how we think about vehicle engineering and manufacturing.

The automaker could potentially expound on that detail during the conference call that will follow the release of its financial results.