Quick Charge Podcast: August 1, 2023

- Tesla plans 9 electric semitruck charging stations between California and Texas
- Video of Tesla Cybertruck production has leaked
- Tesla is under investigation by NHTSA over 12 reports that Model 3/Y are losing steering control
- Tesla and other automakers are in talks with Exxon to secure lithium
- Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV sales soar, breaking new US monthly record in July
- Subaru 3-row electric SUV to be built in the US… by Toyota
- Kia pauses EV9 reservations in Canada as demand outpaces low supply
- Ford says F-150 Lightning price cuts are driving up orders as production ramp begins
