$999 Lectric XP 3.0 complete review: Best value fat tire e-bike gets even better

The Lectric XP 3.0 is already the best-selling electric bike model in the US. But when the team at Lectric eBikes announced they were planning to make it better than ever with the addition of hydraulic disc brakes, that was the proverbial cherry on top.

The Lectric XP 3.0 is widely considered to be the top bang-for-your-buck electric bike in the US. That hard-earned title is largely thanks to its low cost of just $999, and its surprisingly good reliability and feature set.

Now that the company has upgraded to more premium braking, the XP 3.0 is widening the gap in its lead over the competition.

In my opinion, this is the single best affordably-priced electric bike out there for getting someone back out on two wheels, replacing a car for daily tasks or just having fun outdoors.

Check out my testing of the latest edition of the hot-selling e-bike below, then keep reading for my full thoughts!

Lectric XP 3.0 video review

Lectric XP 3.0 tech specs

Motor: 500W (1,000W peak) geared hub

500W (1,000W peak) geared hub Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Range: Up to 72 km (45 mi)

Up to 72 km (45 mi) Battery: 48V 10.4 Ah (460 Wh)

48V 10.4 Ah (460 Wh) Weight : 29 kg (64 lb)

: 29 kg (64 lb) Max load: 150 kg (330 lb)

150 kg (330 lb) Brakes: Hydraulic disc brakes

Hydraulic disc brakes Extras: Large LCD display with speedometer, wattmeter, battery meter, PAS level indicator, odometer and tripmeter, front and rear LED lights, 5 pedal assist speed settings with true current-based limits, half-twist throttle, removable and lockable battery, and robust rack & fenders included standard

Large LCD display with speedometer, wattmeter, battery meter, PAS level indicator, odometer and tripmeter, front and rear LED lights, 5 pedal assist speed settings with true current-based limits, half-twist throttle, removable and lockable battery, and robust rack & fenders included standard Price: $999

New brakes, new you

We’ve talked before about the advantages of hydraulic brakes over mechanical brakes. Basically, they’re stronger and more reliable since they don’t require the same level of maintenance that mechanical cable brakes need.

Since there’s no cable to stretch, hydraulic disc brakes simply stay perfectly tuned. For sporadic and recreational riders, you might only need to change your brake pads once a year. For daily riders and commuters, that maintenance step may need to be taken 2-3x times a year depending on your mileage, but that’s still much better than 2-3x per month.

That reduced maintenance is a major upgrade over mechanical disc brakes that can sometimes need to be adjusted every couple of weeks when the bike is ridden often, especially with heavier riders that require more braking power at stops.

Impressively, Lectric eBikes didn’t increase the price of the XP when adding the higher end hydraulic disc brakes, keeping the price tag at the industry leading $999 figure that we’ve come to know and love.

But of course there’s so much more to the bike than just the new hydraulic brakes.

With a 500W motor that puts out a true 1,000W of peak power, the Lectric XP 3.0 offers excellent acceleration and hill climbing power. It comes out of the box with a 20 mph (32 km/h) speed limit, but you can unlock the Class 3 operation with 28 mph (45 km/h) of speed by adjusting the settings.

You’ll need to pedal a bit to go past 20 mph, since most states in the US require class 3 e-bikes to only surpass 20 mph when the rider is pedaling, not on throttle only. But even just throttling up to 20 mph is still plenty fast and a lot of fun; plus, it’s great for on those long rides when your legs are tired and you just want to head back home quickly.

The 500 Wh battery also offers decent range, though there’s a longer range battery that you can opt for with 40% capacity for just an extra $200.

The standard battery is still good for around 20 miles (32 km) on throttle only, but you’ll get closer to 30 miles (51 km) with the longer range battery. Of course you can stretch that range out even more if you pedal. You’ll get up to 45 miles of range with the standard battery or 65 miles of range with the long range battery if you keep it in pedal assist level 1, though that also means you’re doing most of the pedaling work.

That brings me to the Lectric XP 3.0’s pedal assist design. It’s still cadence sensor-based, so it’s not as fancy as having a true torque sensor (though not as pricey, either). But they sort of “cheated” their way to having performance similar to a torque sensor by using current-limiting programing for the pedal assist levels. That means the pedal assist feels less jerky and offers lower power in the lower settings, yet still gives good power in the higher settings. It’s a nicely executed model that feels great when you try it.

Next, check out all the features you get with this bike. The rear of the frame is actually the rack itself. That means there are no bolted connections, and you get the strongest construction for a rack. In fact, the rear rack is rated for 150 lb (68 kg). You can carry an adult back there. And I have!

When I first tested the Lectric XP 3.0, it was at Lectric’s headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. The company’s CEO Levi Conlow took me for a spin on back, and then it was my turn to take the bars as he rode in the rear. For a relatively small and unassuming e-bike, it’s a great two-person ride. The optional passenger kit makes it easy to bring a friend, significant other or child (hopefully yours) with you.

Then there are all the other considerations. Full metal fenders so you don’t have cheap plastic bouncing around. LED lighting for visibility. Front suspension (and optional seat post suspension for your butt/spine). Front cargo mounting options. The list goes on and on.

Look, this isn’t the nicest quality e-bike out there. It’s decent, even quite good. It’s not great, and I never expected it to be. I’ve ridden $5,000 e-bikes that knock its socks off. But I also don’t really want to shell out $5k for an e-bike. For $1k, this is a steal of a deal. It’s all that most people need. And that’s its secret to having become the best-selling e-bike in the US. It’s not really a secret at all – just a good bike at a great price, matched with a helpful US-based team out in Phoenix to support it.

There’s something beautiful there in the simplicity. It works, and it works pretty darn well. It gets the job done, whether that’s commuting, utility riding, or just plain old fashioned recreational riding for fun. At $999, I really can’t complain about much here. Well played, Lectric.