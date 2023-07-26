Gotrax’s just-released Eclipse Electric Scooter sees first discount to $540 in New Green Deals, Anker power stations, more

The very first discount on Gotrax’s just-released Eclipse Electric Scooter is headlining all of today’s best best environmentally-friendly deals. Dropping to $540 just in time for summer joyrides, the savings today also carry over to some price cuts on Anker’s new LiFePO4 power stations, Matter smart plugs, and more. Just don’t forget about all of the other best e-bike discounts around.

Gotrax’s just-released Eclipse Electric Scooter sees first discount

Seeing its first-ever discount, the all-new Gotrax Eclipse Electric Scooter is now on sale via Amazon. Dropping from the typical $600 price tag, today’s offer lands at $539.99 shipped. Saving you $60, this is the only chance to save since the new release first rolled onto the scene back in June and is of course a new all-time low. Spend 10 minutes walking around New York City, and you’re bound to see a handful of Gotrax scooters. Now you can own one too, as the discount today offers the just-released Gotrax Eclipse and its 20 MPH top speed for less.

Powered by a 500W motor, this electric scooter sports a 28-mile range to ensure it’s just as capable for trips to work and the store as it is for joyrides this summer. There’s a front suspension system alongside an integrated headlight and tail light. The whole package folds up when not in use, too, and while you are riding, you can monitor speed, range, and other riding stats in realtime with an onboard LED display.

Anker’s LiFePO4-upgraded power stations on sale

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering up to 33% off a range of its power stations and and more compact PowerHouse chargers. One standout has the Anker 521 Portable Power Station upgraded with a longer-lasting 10-year LiFePO4 battery for $220.49 shipped. Regularly $300, this is 27% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen some price drops on the standard issue 512 in the past, the upgraded version is now at one of the best prices yet with nearly $80 in savings. Designed to keep the juices flowing during power outages and emergency situations, it is also a notable option for off-grid setups and the campsite. It provides 600W of power with a series of I/O options including a pair of AC outlets, USB-C, a car outlet, and a pair of legacy USB-A jacks (up to six devices at one). It comes with everything you need to get started (although it can be expanded with solar panels down the line) as well as a 5-year warranty.

Save $150 on this camping trip-ready Jackery solar kit

A bit more affordable way to have some extra power on-hand, the Jackery Solar Generator Explorer 500 kit is now on sale at Amazon. Dropping to $649 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, the savings land from the usual $799 MSRP. Today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings and is matching the best price of the year. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port.

Ideal for everything from camping trips this summer to tailgates come fall or just the peace of mind have having extra power on-hand, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. It’s also quite handy to have around when the power goes out, too. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup, and one thankfully comes included in the box. The SolarSaga 100W is a great option for juicing up from just the sun, and it can unfold to quickly turn a bright sunny day into extra juice for the campsite.

TP-Link’s new Matter Smart Plugs work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant at $15 each

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the recently-released TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plugs. Right now, a bundle including two of the accessories is marked down to $29.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $40, this is only the second discount so far since first hitting store shelves back in May. Now clocking in at 25% off, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and landing as the best-ever discount. A 4-pack of them is now landing at the second-best price of $59.99, down from $70 after the on-page coupon savings are applied. The newest additions to the TP-Link Kasa smart home ecosystem, you’re now looking at a chance to save on the brand’s new Matter-enabled smart plugs. Sporting a compact design that won’t hog up both receptacles on the wall outlet, these notably arrive with Matter connectivity to work with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box. The features only get better from there, with energy monitoring allowing you to keep tabs on power vampires and the like.

Save $296 on this signature Super73 R electric motorbike

If last week’s discount on the NIU BQi-C3 e-bike just wasn’t cutting it in the looks department even with $900 in savings attached, today we’re tracking a rare chance to save on the Super73 R. This e-bike steps up to deliver one of the coolest designs on the market and is now on sale for $2,999 shipped courtesy of Best Buy. Normally fetching $3,295, today’s offer amounts to one of the first chances to save this year at $296 off. It’s the best since back in September of last year, too.

While the rad design might be a bit more subjective, the Super73 R is also an objectively solid pick for cruising around this summer. It can travel 75 miles or more on a single charge thanks to its 960Wh battery. There’s both pedal-assist and throttle-only riding modes, with a rear hub motor which can accelerate you at up to 28 MPH. We’re big fans of Super73 e-bikes here at Electrek, and you can read all about how they stack up in our feature.

