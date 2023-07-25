World’s first flying electric car headed for US dealerships as it racks up $750M in pre-orders

Walking into a dealership and picking out a flying electric car might seem like something taken out of a sci-fi script, but it’s getting closer to becoming a reality. After its flying electric car became the first of its kind to receive legal approval to take flight in the US, Alef Aeronautics has now secured pre-orders to sell modern aircraft through a car dealership – another first.

Since 2015, Alef Aeronautics has been looking to do the impossible. To push the boundaries of sustainable travel and develop an actual drivable car with vertical takeoff (eVTOL) abilities. Plus, it has to be (relatively) affordable.

After showing a scaled prototype and proprietary electric propulsion tech, Tim Draper, a venture capitalist best known for his early Tesla investment, became the pioneering investor with $3 million in seed money to kick-start the program.

Over the years, the company has continued to develop the model, unveiling the first 100% electric flying car, “Model A,” on October 19, 2022.

According to Alef, its flying car can drive 200 miles and can fly 110 miles. Last month, Alef’s “Model A” broke the internet, being the first electric flying car to receive a Special Airworthiness Certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration.

Model A production is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, with deliveries following shortly after.

Although the Model A isn’t due out for at least another two years, people are already lining up for their chance to get one.

Alef announced Tuesday that pre-orders for its first flying electric car had reached 2,500, up from 400 at the end of the year, representing $750 million in revenue once delivered.

The company began pre-orders for the $300,000 Model A in October, with the option to put down $150 for the regular queue or $1,500 for priority.

The orders include 2,100 deposits from individuals and agreements with businesses to sell 400 cars, including with a California car dealership. Alef is now the first in history with pre-orders to sell a modern aircraft through a car dealership.

Alef’s CEO, Jim Dukhovny, commented on the milestone, saying:

We’re excited to see such strong initial demand for the Alef flying car. We’re are thankful for the notes of gratitude and inspiration we received with some of the pre-orders. We still have a road to go before starting deliveries, but where we’re going, we don’t need roads.

The Model A is designed to carry one or two passengers who can drive on public roads with included vertical takeoff and landing capabilities.

After the Model A, Alef is already planning to launch a four-person sedan called “Model Z,” due out in 2035. The company claims it will feature over 300 miles of flying range with the ability to drive 220 miles, starting at $35,000.

Electric flying cars are beginning to pop up all over, with several companies finalizing prototype developments. Chinese EV maker XPeng’s Aero HT was the first crewed eVTOL to receive a flight permit in China earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on the other US coast, Doroni Aerospace became one of the first to successfully test pilot a two-seater eVTOL in the US. You can watch the video here.

Image credit: Alef Aeronautics