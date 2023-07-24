Super73 R electric motorbike sees $296 discount in New Green Deals, e-mowers, much more

A fresh batch of the best environmentally-friendly discounts are now on tap to start your week, all headlined by a $296 discount on the Super73 R electric motorbike. That’s available alongside some summer Greenworks electric lawn mower savings, an even more enticing $900 price cut on the recently-released NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike, and much more. Just don’t forget about all of the other best e-bike discounts around.

Save $296 on this signature Super73 R electric motorbike

If last week’s discount on the NIU BQi-C3 e-bike just wasn’t cutting it in the looks department even with $900 in savings attached, today we’re tracking a rare chance to save on the Super73 R. This e-bike steps up to deliver one of the coolest designs on the market and is now on sale for $2,999 shipped courtesy of Best Buy. Normally fetching $3,295, today’s offer amounts to one of the first chances to save this year at $296 off. It’s the best since back in September of last year, too.

While the rad design might be a bit more subjective, the Super73 R is also an objectively solid pick for cruising around this summer. It can travel 75 miles or more on a single charge thanks to its 960Wh battery. There’s both pedal-assist and throttle-only riding modes, with a rear hub motor which can accelerate you at up to 28 MPH. We’re big fans of Super73 e-bikes here at Electrek, and you can read all about how they stack up in our feature.

Save $900 on the NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike

Courtesy of Best Buy today, your ticket to affordable summer e-bike joyrides is here. The NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike normally sells for $2,200, but now it’s seeing one of the best discounts to date at $1,299.99 shipped. Available in three different designs, the EV comes with $900 in savings just in time to ride out the last few months of warm weather. It’s also a new all-time low, period.

Everything for this e-bike comes centered around a step-through design that makes it easier to mount and dismount compared to some other form-factors. Then backed by a 920Wh drivetrain, the NIU BQi-C3 Pro is backed by a Gates carbon belt drive that helps keep maintenance to a minimum. There’s also an impressive 90-mile range that lets this model travel at up to 28 MPH in pedal assist mode. Though my favorite feature has to be the swappable twin batteries. While its massive range is already exciting in its own right, the ability to refuel just by clicking out the fuel cell makes it that much easier to keep juiced up. Our hands-on review breaks down the rest of the feature set if you’re not already sold.

Christmas in July sale goes live on Greenworks tools

Greenworks is helping you save some green this week by launching a new Christmas in July sale. Offering some all-time lows across its collection of popular outdoor electric tools, shipping is free in orders over $100. While you’ll want to peruse all of the listings on this landing page first, our favorite price cut of the batch has the flagship Greenworks 60V 25-inch Electric Lawn Mower marked down to its lowest price of the year. Dropping from the usual $750 going rate, now you can score this electric tool for $599.99. That’s $150 off the going rate and the second-best price ever, coming within $1 of the all-time low.

Centered around a 25-inch deck size and powered by a pair of 60V batteries, this self-propelled electric lawn mower from Greenworks is the perfect upgrade ahead of spring to finally ditch gas and oil from the equation. It can handle cutting the grass for 80 minutes on a single charge, covering 2/3 of an acre in the process. Each of the batteries are interchangeable with Greenworks’ other tools, and you’re also getting a charger in the box that rounds out the package.

Eve’s latest Aqua HomeKit faucet with Thread automates your lawn care

After first launching back last August, the new Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller is now on sale for one of the very first times. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Thread-enabled model is sitting at $119.96 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $150 price tag, you’re looking at $30 in savings as well as one of the first discounts of the year. It’s $10 under our previous mention, a match of the all-time low, and a well-timed discount with getting your lawn in order on the mind this summer.

Packed into a refreshed design, Eve Aqua seeks to automate your sprinkler or outdoor faucet with the help of Siri this summer and beyond. On top of the usual HomeKit integration we see from the brand, there’s also Thread connectivity to complement its Bluetooth capacities. This time around the upgraded build has a brass faucet connector and magnetic valve to improve durability and protect against leaks, all while helping you automate your lawn maintenance system. Go dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

