Toyota’s new trademark suggests an electric three-row Lexus SUV is on the way

It looks like a new electric Lexus three-row SUV could be on its way. Toyota filed four trademark requests this week with the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIO) for a new Lexus TZ model.

Lexus three-row electric SUV trademark filing

Spotted by the folks over at Lexus Owners RX, Toyota filed four applications, including for a Lexus TZ450e and premium TZ550e trim.

Although no other details were revealed, we can piece together the information based on how Lexus names its models.

Lexus uses “S” for sedan, “X” for SUV, “M” for MPV, and so on. Like Toyota, Lexus uses “Z” to indicate zero-emission. With its first all-electric SUV, the RZ 450e, Lexus replaced the “X” with a “Z” for an EV.

With the launch of the Lexus TX this year, the Japanese automaker’s largest three-row SUV ever this year, the TZ suggests an electric version is on the way.

The trademark filing doesn’t mention it, but the TZ will likely take elements from the RZ 450e, such as a “Spindle Body, ” replacing its signature spindle grille to enhance aerodynamics.

Lexus RZ 450e (Source: Lexus)

The TZ will also likely ride on Toyota’s upcoming dedicated EV platform rather than the E-TNGA that powers the RZ 450e. Toyota revealed plans for a “completely new platform designed exclusively for BEVs” in May. The platform is due out in 2026.

The Japanese automaker said new EV models from 2026 will be built on three new platforms, the body and chassis, the electronic platform, and the software platform.

Toyota three-row electric SUV concept (Source: Toyota)

Under parent company Toyota’s wing, Lexus introduced its first all-electric model, the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, last April.

Powered by a 71.4 kWh battery, the Lexus RZ features up to 220 miles range with 308 hp. The RZ is offered in two trims – Premium and Luxury. The premium version starts at $59,650, while the luxury models start at $65,150 (Lexus is offering up to $10,000 off until the end of the month).

Electrek’s Take

Although the filing is with the EUIO, selling an electric three-row SUV in the US would make sense. Consumers continue trending toward larger vehicles, including SUVs and pickups.

Toyota revealed that its new three-row electric SUV will be its first US-assembled EV. The automaker will assemble it at its Georgetown, Kentucky plant starting in 2025. Meanwhile, batteries will be supplied from the company’s new battery factory in North Carolina.

At the same time, several automakers already have or are planning to release a three-row electric SUV, including Rivian, Tesla, Mercedes, Kia, Hyundai, and more. So, waiting until 2026 could be too late once again for Lexus.