Quick Charge Podcast: July 19, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q2 2023 results: beat on both revenue and earnings
- Elon Musk confirms Tesla is in ‘early’ talk to license self-driving tech to ‘major’ automaker
- Tesla to allow FSD owners to transfer to new car, but only for next 2 months
- Tesla gives update on Cybertruck, claims first sub-19 ft pickup with 4 doors & 6+ ft bed
- Tesla reveals plan for Gigafactory Berlin expansion with battery production and more
- Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2023 earnings preview: What to expect today
- Volvo Group sets record electric truck, bus, and marine engine deliveries in Q2
- Nissan is the first Japanese automaker to adopt Tesla’s NACS for its EVs
- VinFast set to break ground on its first EV production facility in the US next week
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments