Elon Musk confirms Tesla is in ‘early’ talk to license self-driving tech to ‘major’ automaker

Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla is currently in ‘early’ discussion to license its self-driving technology with a ‘major’ automaker.

At the end of his opening remarks for Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings call following the release of the automaker financial results, CEO Elon Musk said that he wanted to “strongly emphasize” that Tesla is open to licensing its self-driving technology to other automakers.

That’s something that the CEO has been mentioning lately.

But this time, Musk mentioned that Tesla is currently in “early talks” with a “major OEM” about licensing its Autopilot/Full Self-Driving package.

OEM refers to original equipment manufacturers, which in the auto industry means the automakers.

Integrating Tesla’s self-driving technology into another automaker’s vehicles would be quite a task as it requires integrating several cameras all around the vehicles at specific angles and Tesla’s self-driving computer.

The camera-based strategy is also very different than most other automakers who have been relying on different sensors, like lidar.

Most other automakers also have a very different approach by having purpose-built vehicles for autonomy, like GM’s Cruise, while their consumer vehicles are limited to level 2 or 3 autonomous features.

On the other hand, Tesla believes that its approach is going to enable level 4 or 5 autonomy on consumer vehicles through software update, but it has yet to deliver on this.

Electrek’s Take

This is not too surprising considering Tesla’s communication channels with other automakers are higher than ever thanks through its many new Supercharger partnership.

It’s easy to imagine that amid those talks, Tesla started to sell them on its Autopilot/Self-Driving technology too.

But it’s a tough sell with years of missed deadlines. At the same time, there are many automakers that are far behind when it comes to autonomous driving and it might make sense for them to partner with Tesla instead of being left behind.

What do you think? Does any automaker come to mind? Let us know in the comment section below.