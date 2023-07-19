Tesla reveals plan for Gigafactory Berlin expansion with battery production and more

Tesla has revealed its plan for Gigafactory Berlin expansion with battery production and more, as it seeks approval for the plan.

Gigafactory Berlin is Tesla’s first full-scale factory in Europe.

It is now producing over 5,000 Model Y vehicles per week, but the automaker always had much bigger plans for the factory.

Tesla is currently approved for the production of 500,000 cars per year at the plant.

Now the automaker has submitted plans for a significant expansion that would allow for the production of 1 million vehicles per year and 100 GWh of battery production.

Here are the new plans for Tesla Gigafactory Berlin:

The new plan also includes a water recycling facility, a new logistics area, more battery storage, solar roof, and something called “solar roof charging.”

The new expansion would happen in three stages with the first one being operational in the first half of 2024 if it is approved.

However, Tesla has had some delays in receiving approval the first time around and the same could happen again.