Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro now $330 off in New Green Deals, e-motorcycles, pressure washers, more

Tuesday’s fresh lineup of the best green energy deals is now live with a new all-time low offer on Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Pro at $769. That’s joined by a $300 discount on this slick Hover-1 500W Altai Pro e-motorcycle, price cuts on electric pressure washers, and more. Just don’t forget about all of other the best e-bike discounts around.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Pro has never sold of less

One of the first chances to save on one of Jackery’s latest portable power stations is now live. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Explorer 1000 Pro is now down to $769 shipped. Normally fetching $1,099, this $330 discount is fittingly a new all-time low. This is well below our previous $899 mention, bringing an extra $130 in savings into the mix.

As one of the more recent additions to the Jackery power station stable, the new Explorer 1000 Pro takes a more balanced approach compared to some of the flagship offerings we’ve seen arrive over the past few months. Everything comes centered around a 1,002Wh internal battery which comes backed by a wide array of ports for powering all of the gear in your camping or tailgating setup. Three full sized AC outlets are perfect for more demanding appliances, but there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports alongside some other slots for topping off smartphones and other gadgets. All of that comes packed into a refreshed design that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Trade in that classic e-bike design for Hover-1’s motorcycle-style 500W Altai Pro

Amazon is now offering one of the first discounts on Hover-1’s new Pro Altai R500 Electric Motorbike. Trading in the more standard designs we typically see from e-bikes, this unique model takes on a far more exciting form-factor and is now dropping down to $1,999.99 shipped. Typically fetching $2,300, you’re now looking at $300 in savings and the second-best price to date. This model just launched earlier this year and is now seeing its second price cut across the board. It also comes within $114 of the all-time low set in April.

Hover-1 Altai Pro may arrive as an e-bike, but its design screams more motorcycle with a rugged frame that houses the 500W electric motors. It can travel 60 miles on a single charge and at top speeds of up to 28 MPH, all of which is thanks to the 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that refuels overnight in 8 hours. Circling back to that unique frame design, there are two saddle bags, as well as storage racks, and not to mention the pair of 20-inch fat tires that help you handle uneven terrain. Hover-1 lastly outfits the Altai Pro with a headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors.

Save $50 on Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh

Earlier this spring, Anker launched its new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh to help bridge the gap between it’s more capable off-grid power stations and its more everyday carry-focused power banks. The new offering is now seeing one of its first price cuts, dropping to $119.99 shipped on Amazon after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $170, today’s offer arrives with $50 in savings attached. It’s only the third chance to save, while coming within $1 of the all-time low.

Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh arrives as a unique new addition to its lineup. Part camping lamp and part charger, the unique offering is ready to handle dishing out more power than your usual portable offering. The entire build starts with a 60,000mAh internal battery that sits within a more rugged form factor than the brand’s usual releases. It has an integrated strap on top that helps make transporting the heftier build a bit easier. Now it sells for the second-best price yet, making the package we wrote home about in our launch coverage an even better value.

This Sun Joe pressure washer helps you save time and money

Dropping to one of its best prices yet, this 2,200 PSI electric power washer from Sun Joe is delivering a more cost and time efficient way to handle cleaning your outdoor space. Now on sale at Amazon, the SPX3000 drops to $164 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching as much as $240 as of late, today’s offer pairs the existing cash discount with some added savings via the coupon to deliver a $75 markdown. This is the best price in months and comes within $7 of the 2023 low.

Sun Joe makes some of our favorite pressure washers here at 9to5, and this SPX3000 model lives up to that reputation with a 2,200 PSI output. It can pump out 1.65 gallons per minute, hooking into your hose to help make quick work of cleaning the patio, siding, and more. There’s a 1-liter detergent tank built into the 28.4-pound design, which pairs well with a variety of bundled attachments. So instead of trying to clean with just your hose, bust out the heavy artillery and make quick work of any lingering grime.

Score four rechargeable eneloop pro AA batteries with charger

Amazon is now offering the a 4-pack of Panasonic eneloop Pro rechargeable AA batteries with bundled charger for $31.53 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the third-best price to date at within $1.50 of the all-time low. This is the best we’ve seen since back in the beginning of spring with over 20% in savings attached. This starter bundle from Panasonic is the perfect solution for kickstarting a more environmentally-friendly setup. The four included AA batteries are a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger, which can power up each of the rechargeable batteries’ 2,450mAh charges.

Also on sale today, Panasonic’s companion eneloop pro fast charger is now dropping to go alongside the lead bundle. Offering faster charging speeds than its standard offering, this wall adapter can refuel four of the AAs above at a time in just four hours, compared to the 9-hour speeds of the entry-level offering. Now sitting at $18.19, this is down from $25 and marking one of the best discounts to date at $1 below our previous mention.

e-bikes, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The Independence Day savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.