Jaguar, Range Rover owner picks new EV battery site, could secure UK auto industry

Tata Group, the parent company behind Jaguar and Range Rover, is set to announce a new EV battery plant in West England.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Tata has chosen a site in Somerset, West England. People familiar with the plans who wish to remain anonymous say the Indian conglomerate will outline them as soon as this week.

Tata’s battery-cell division, Agratas, is building two factories, one in India and the other in Europe. Earlier this month, the company posted an opening for a UK-based battery factory position.

Last month, Jaguar Land Rover told investors it would partner with Agratas to supply battery packs delivering EV range of up to 450 miles. JLR said the new batteries would have a much higher density than the current I-Pace, its only pure EV.

The company was previously considering the battery site in Spain, but keeping it in Jaguar Land Rover’s home market could help safeguard JLR’s remaining plants in the region.

2024 Jaguar I-Pace (Source: Jaguar)

Keeping the battery plant in its home market would be a massive win for the government and auto industry, given Jaguar Land Rover is the UK’s largest auto manufacturer.

Britain has struggled to attract investments from automakers since leaving the EU and amid the US and European Union’s heavy incentives for green technology.

Automakers have warned about upcoming tariffs on EVs being shipped between the UK and EU, claiming that it could be too expensive to build after the new Brexit rules kick in from 2024.

According to the report, the UK’s attempts to delay the deadline have failed so far, threatening the auto industry.

(Source: JLR)

Jaguar Land Rover revealed last month it would break into four sub-brands – Range Rover, Defender Discovery, and Jaguar.

The automaker says, “The Land Rover brand will remain a part of the company’s DNA,” with its heritage mark staying on vehicles, its online platform, and retail stores.

Range Rover’s first all-electric vehicle is due next year, while Jaguar plans to build three new EVs by 2025. Jaguar is still set to go all-electric by 2030. Meanwhile, Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender will each have an EV by the end of the decade.

Electrek’s Take

After a long debate, it looks like Jaguar and Range Rover EV batteries will be built in the UK after all. I mean, it’s only right.

The move will likely protect JLRs operations in the UK, a massive win for the domestic auto industry. Producing batteries in the UK will help relieve automakers’ anxiety over the looming tariffs set to begin next year that become even stricter in 2027. Now, let’s see some more EVs from JLR.