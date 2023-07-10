Here are the top ten best-selling used EVs according to Carvana

Carvana released its top ten list of best-selling used EVs through the first half of 2023. Here’s a look at the top electric models sold on Carvana’s platform so far this year.

After selling its first all-electric car in 2013, Carvana has seen demand for used EVs soar. The online-only retailer buys and sells cars (like a physical dealer), connecting people with pre-owned vehicles through its patented Car Vending Machines.

Carvana is the fastest-growing used retailer in the US, with over 300 vending locations in the US. As such, the company has grown alongside the industry as it transitions to an electric future.

Over the past five years, Carvana’s total EV sales have grown by 786% percent (as of the end of 2022), showing more consumers are interested in buying used EVs. Not only that, but buyers are also looking for online options.

According to a recent study from Cox Automotive, over 51% of consumers are now considering buying an EV (used or new) within the next year, up from 38% in 2021.

Of those looking to buy an EV, 87% are open to a fully online buying experience compared to just 73% of new ICE buyers.

Carvana has taken advantage of the growth with 46 different EV makes and models sold on its platform, making it the largest online used retailer in the US.

Top ten best-selling used EVs on Carvana

The online used car retailer has seen a 150% increase in its variety of used EVs over the past five years. Here are the top ten best-selling for the first half of 2023 (January 1 through June 30, 2023).

Tesla Model 3 Nissan LEAF BMW i3 Chevrolet Volt Tesla Model Y Tesla Model S Volkswagen e-Golf Chevrolet Bolt EV Ford Mustang Mach-E Chevrolet Spark

Tesla took the top spot with its Model 3, also claiming fifth with the Model Y and sixth with the Model S.

Tesla’s Model 3 has been the best-selling EV for the past three years. Carvana sold its first Tesla Model in 2014 and has watched demand increase ever since.

Another thing you may notice is several of these models are discontinued or planned to be. BMW ended production of the i3 last year. Volkswagen shut down the e-Golf to focus on its ID electric models.

Chevy Bolt EV (Source: GM)

GM ditched the Volt several years ago to focus on the Bolt. Meanwhile, the automaker announced earlier this year it would be ending production of the Bolt EV and EUV as it focuses on its Ultium-based EVs.

Electrek’s Take

As far as used EVs availability, Carvana’s top ten best-selling list reflects the current market. Tesla has far more electric cars on the road than any other US automaker. With the Model 3’s functionality and affordability, it’s no wonder it has topped the list over the past several years.

Carvana’s list will likely follow the trend over the next few years, with Tesla topping the list and a new round of used EVs like the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6, and Volkswagen ID.4 climbing the charts as automakers release next-gen EVs.