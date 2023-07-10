Segway’s F series electric scooters now $200 off at all-time lows in New Green Deals, plus e-mowers and more

Before Prime Day gets here, there’s still a collection of notable green energy deals up for grabs to start the new work week. For Monday’s best, we’re tracking a pair of Segway’s latest F series electric scooters at $200 off. Then there’s the popular RadRover 6 Plus which is now $700 off and joined by a series of other environmentally-conscious markdowns including Greenworks electric mowers. Just don’t forget about all of the best e-bike discounts around.

Segway’s latest F series electric scooters now $200 off

All of today’s green energy discounts arrive with an all-time low on Segway’s Ninebot F30 Electric Scooter. Courtesy of Amazon, the new model drops down to $449.99 shipped from its usual $650 going rate. Today’s offer is $200 off and matching the all-time low set just once before.

Segway’s more recent electric scooter arrives as the middle-tier solution in the F series lineup. It sports a 15.5 MPH top speed and can handle going just over 18 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 300W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too.

Also getting in on the savings, Amazon is now offering the Segway F25 Electric Kick Scooter for $369.99. Normally fetching $570, today’s offer marks yet another all-time low at $200 off. As one of the more recent additions to the Segway lineup, its Ninebot F25 packs a 300W output that allows the EV to travel at up to 15.5 MPH on a single charge. There’s a shorter 12.4-mile range than the F30 model, which pairs with some of the other notable features like regenerative electric braking, 10-inch pneumatic tires for a smooth ride, and the same folding design that makes storing away in-between rides more convenient.

Featured deal: Not to be outdone, EcoFlow is also offering some enticing Prime Day specials this year. Getting in on the summer saving festivities, the discounts this week deliver up to 51% in savings on the brand’s popular power stations, solar panels, and off-grid kits. The best prices of the year are live over the next several days, with the main Prime Day discounts launching for two days only on July 11 and 12.

We’re also able to offer an exclusive code electreckpd that adds an extra 5% in savings on top of the already-discounted items from EcoFlow.

RadRover 6 Plus falls to its best price yet

Rad Power Bikes makes some of our favorite electric vehicles on the market, and today we’re tracking one of the best discounts to date on one of those. Clearing out the RadRover 6 Plus, this high-step eBike normally sells for $2,099, but right now you can drop it down to $1,399 shipped. That’s a whopping $700 off while matching the best we’ve seen to date. It has only sold for this price once before, and that was back at the start of the spring.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRover 6 Plus, we walked away quite impressed, calling it the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range per charge with a 20 MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings. It has a high-step design that comes backed by a 1-year warranty, too.

Greenworks electric riding mowers and more on sale

Greenworks is now kicking off a new summer sale today as we inch closer to the weekend. Packed with price cuts to get your tool shed upgraded over to the electric side of things, you’ll be able to take full advantage of the season change to ditch gas and oil once and for all. Shipping is free across the lot. Normally at 9to5 when we share electric mowers, we’re talking about the smaller models that while may be self-propelled, aren’t all too capable when it comes to handling larger properties. Today we’re tracking a rare discount on one of its newer models that breaks that mold. Just last spring it launched a new lineup of 60V tools, and today the first price cut is going live on that new flagship release.

Courtesy of the official Greenworks storefront, its new 42-inch 60V Electric Zero Turn Mower is now down to $3,999.99 shipped. Normally fetching $5,500, today’s offer amounts to only the second discount to date and the first one in over 2 months. It’s matching the all-time low, as well, at $1,500 off. The same mower with less included batteries can also be had for $3,799.99, down from $5,300.

This capable mower is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks, and is now more affordable to make quick work of managing your lawn all summer long. Featuring a 60-minute runtime, this riding mower comes powered by six of the brand’s 8Ah batteries that allow it to traverse and cut 2.5 acres of land before needing to be topped off with the three included dual-battery chargers. CrossoverZ ditches gas and oil in the process, sporting a rear-wheel drive system that can handle up to 15-degree inclines.

Of course, those who need something a bit less capable for just handling their residential lawn mowing will also find a collection of other price cuts. Also marked down as part of the sale, there are a series of other models at some of the best prices to date. Also joining in on the 60V ecosystem, another one of Greenworks’ latest releases is worth highlighting today. The 25-inch 60V Self-Propelled Mower normally sells for $750, but is now marked down to $599.99. The $150 in savings deliver the best price of the year while undercutting our previous mention by $50.

Sporting a 25-inch cutting deck, this pro offering from Greenworks includes a pair of two 60V 4Ah batteries to go alongside its bundled rapid charger. You’re then looking at 1 hour and 20 minutes of runtime, which is enough juice to handle 2/3 of an acre per charge. Other notable features include a 2-in-1 bagging and mulching system, integrated LED headlight, and a folding design to take up less space in-between mowing sessions.

Featured deal: Bluetti is also stepping in to offer some notable Prime Day offers this week across its lineup of popular portable power stations and solar panels. Offering some of the best discounts to date, you’ll be able to secure a new off-grid package for tailgates and the like, as well as just having some extra power around the house.

e-bikes, a summer favorite!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The Independence Day savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine.