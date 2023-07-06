Thinking of buying a small boat? Here’s why it should probably be electric

There’s no denying the appeal of gliding over the open water, wind in your hair, and the sun on your face. Boat ownership has long been a cherished dream for many, and with more options for small, affordable boats than ever, that dream is widely becoming a reality. But in recent years there has been an exciting shift in the market towards electric boats. The boating industry, like many other sectors, is undergoing an electric revolution. More and more people are choosing electric boats over their traditional gasoline-powered counterparts, and it’s not hard to see why.

When it comes to speedboats, electric boats may offer many advantages but are still unfortunately quite pricey. With many models costing over US $300,000, a luxury electric speedboat probably isn’t in most our futures.

But when it comes to smaller recreational boats, there are plenty of affordable options out there. So perhaps it’s time to take a look at all the reasons why an electric boat might be for you.

Smooth, quiet, and pleasurable ride

One of the less expected but no less important benefits of electric boats is the serene experience they offer.

Electric motors are incredibly quiet compared to their combustion-powered counterparts, providing a peaceful and smooth ride. This means you can enjoy the sound of the waves, the rustling of the wind, and the calls of wildlife, all without the constant hum of a motor in the background. This tranquil experience can significantly enhance your time on the water.

It’s a similar experience that many off-road vehicle enthusiasts are beginning to experience with electric ATVs and UTVs. While loud combustion engines can scare off wildlife long before they even see the vehicle coming, quiet electric off-road vehicles often allow their occupants to get the best views of nature and the animals that occupy it. The same is true for electric boats, letting you pierce further into serene and undisturbed rivers and streams to enjoy nature without the cacophony of a combustion engine.

Embracing sustainability with electric boats

One of the most obvious as well as most meaningful advantages of electric boats is their positive environmental impact compared to boats with combustion engines. As more people become increasingly conscious of their carbon footprints and look for ways to reduce their impact on the environment, switching to an electric boat could be a significant step in the right direction.

Electric boats produce zero emissions during operation, a stark contrast to gasoline-powered boats that emit carbon dioxide and other pollutants. This helps in mitigating climate change and preserving the quality of our air and water. That’s also a key reason that many lakes in the US, especially in residential complexes, only allow electric or non-powered boats.

Combustion engine-powered boats don’t only have global climate impacts, they also contribute to local pollution that you can see in your own nearby waterways.

Lower operating costs

While the upfront cost of an electric boat may be higher than a gasoline-powered boat, the long-term operating costs are considerably lower. Electric boats are cheaper to run as electricity is much less expensive than marine gasoline. And despite the higher up front cost, there are still plenty of affordable electric boats on the market.

Maintenance costs for electric boats are also substantially lower. Electric motors have fewer moving parts than gasoline engines, meaning there’s less that can go wrong. They don’t require oil changes, filters, or tune-ups that you would usually associate with maintaining a gasoline engine.

While most marine combustion engines require maintenance as often as every 100 hours, some electric marine motors can go as much as 3,000 hours without maintenance. For a weekend boat that gets used eight hours a week, that’s over seven years between maintenance stops.

Increased safety

Electric boats offer a safer boating experience compared to traditional gasoline-powered boats. There’s no risk of gasoline leaks or carbon monoxide poisoning, which are real concerns with internal combustion engines.

Furthermore, the simple, robust design of electric motors means less risk of mechanical failures while you’re out on the water.

The lower noise of an electric boat also makes it easier to hear approaching threats or calls for help.

In an emergency, electric boats can even “idle” at almost zero power drain, allowing the use of electronics such as radios for long periods of time. A small folding solar panel on board can ensure enough power generation for extended periods of low-power operation.

Ease of use

Electric boats are surprisingly easy to operate, making them an excellent choice for novice boaters. The controls are straightforward, with no need to worry about gear shifts or engine stalls.

The instant torque from an electric motor also ensures quick and responsive acceleration, providing better maneuverability and control.

In fact, electric boats are even a great way to teach kids about boating without the added complications of combustion engines, which can be more finicky, louder, and more difficult to control.

Incentives and benefits

Some countries and regions offer incentives and benefits for those who opt for electrically powered boats, as part of efforts to promote eco-friendly alternatives.

These can range from tax credits and rebates on purchase costs to special access to restricted waterways and preferential docking.

Access to electric-only and non-powered lakes or streams is also a major advantage of electric boats over gas-powered vessels.

Maybe it’s time for an electric boat

The age of electric boats is upon us, and it’s an exciting time to be a part of the boating community. Choosing an e-boat is a chance to align your passion for boating with a commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility that effects us all.

Apart from their green credentials, electric boats also offer a host of practical benefits. The tranquility of a noiseless ride, the reduced operating costs, the increased safety, and the ease of use all come together to provide an enhanced boating experience.

While the shift to electric may not be for everyone, it’s an option that merits serious consideration. The market offers a variety of options to cater to different needs and budgets, making it easier than ever to make the switch. You can even find electric boats for under $800 on Amazon, believe it or not.

Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or new to the nautical world, the prospect of owning an electric boat offers an exciting twist to traditional boating.

Sure, gasoline-powered boats have their place and continue to serve many boaters well, especially on longer journeys, but the tide is undeniably turning. The sun is slowly setting on the era of fossil fuels and the electric revolution in boating is set to navigate us toward cleaner waters. Perhaps it’s time to embrace this exciting change and set sail toward a sustainable boating future with an electric boat. I did, and I don’t regret it.