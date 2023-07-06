Greenworks electric riding mowers $1,500 off in New Green Deals, plus ductless AC units, power stations, more

All of today’s best green energy deals come headlined by a chance to swap out your old lawn care gear in favor of some new electric models. Courtesy of 9to5Toys, the discounts for Thursday now come centered around a Greenworks sale that’s taking $1,500 off riding mowers and some more suburban self-propelled electric counterparts. The environmentally-conscious savings also continue over to some discounted ductless split mini AC units, as well as Jackery’s just-released Explorer 2000 Plus power station at $400 off, and all of the best e-bike discounts around.

Greenworks is now kicking off a new summer sale today as we inch closer to the weekend. Packed with price cuts to get your tool shed upgraded over to the electric side of things, you’ll be able to take full advantage of the season change to ditch gas and oil once and for all. Shipping is free across the lot. Normally at 9to5 when we share electric mowers, we’re talking about the smaller models that while may be self-propelled, aren’t all too capable when it comes to handling larger properties. Today we’re tracking a rare discount on one of its newer models that breaks that mold. Just last spring it launched a new lineup of 60V tools, and today the first price cut is going live on that new flagship release.

Courtesy of the official Greenworks storefront, its new 42-inch 60V Electric Zero Turn Mower is now down to $3,999.99 shipped. Normally fetching $5,500, today’s offer amounts to only the second discount to date and the first one in over 2 months. It’s matching the all-time low, as well, at $1,500 off. The same mower with less included batteries can also be had for $3,799.99, down from $5,300.

This capable mower is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks, and is now more affordable to make quick work of managing your lawn all summer long. Featuring a 60-minute runtime, this riding mower comes powered by six of the brand’s 8Ah batteries that allow it to traverse and cut 2.5 acres of land before needing to be topped off with the three included dual-battery chargers. CrossoverZ ditches gas and oil in the process, sporting a rear-wheel drive system that can handle up to 15-degree inclines.

Of course, those who need something a bit less capable for just handling their residential lawn mowing will also find a collection of other price cuts. Also marked down as part of the sale, there are a series of other models at some of the best prices to date. Also joining in on the 60V ecosystem, another one of Greenworks’ latest releases is worth highlighting today. The 25-inch 60V Self-Propelled Mower normally sells for $750, but is now marked down to $599.99. The $150 in savings deliver the best price of the year while undercutting our previous mention by $50.

Sporting a 25-inch cutting deck, this pro offering from Greenworks includes a pair of two 60V 4Ah batteries to go alongside its bundled rapid charger. You’re then looking at 1 hour and 20 minutes of runtime, which is enough juice to handle 2/3 of an acre per charge. Other notable features include a 2-in-1 bagging and mulching system, integrated LED headlight, and a folding design to take up less space in-between mowing sessions.

Highlighting all of today’s best discounts, Woot is offering some ways to not just save cash up front, but also over time. Afterall, making the switch to more environmentally-friendly gear isn’t just good for the Earth, but also for your wallet. Now a collection of electric Tosot split air conditioners are on sale for some of the best prices to date. Amongst an assortment of ductless offerings and Wi-Fi-enabled models, shipping is free for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Our favorite of the batch is this Turbro Ductless Split Mini AC at $629.99. Normally selling for as much as $1,100, today’s offer now lands with an extra $50 in savings to hit the 2023 low at $470 off.

Those nearly 40% in savings carry with it a capable way to beat the heat this summer and beyond with a 12,000 BTU design. The Greenland mini split AC is also a ductless model, which is far more efficient than your average run of the mill model. There’s an outdoor element that connects in with the actual interior vent, which can cool up 750-square feet. On top of just being far more quiet than an in-window unit, these are designed to cool just a single room at once. So you’ll also be saving money by not having to set the same temperature for your bedroom as the family room. And last but not least, Turbro brings Wi-Fi support into the mix so you can command the 230V system right from your iPhone.

Shop everything in the sale right here, which includes some higher-end models that arrive with as much as $550 in savings attached.

July 4th savings land on Jackery’s new Explorer 2000 Plus

Earlier this spring, Jackery expanded its lineup of popular portable power stations with the new Explorer 2000 Plus. Doing far more than just adding some extra ports and higher battery capacity into the mix, this new release marks the company’s first release in the march to transition over to LFP batteries. Now it’s on sale for the very first time courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront.

Right now, the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus sells for $1,999 shipped. You’re looking at $400 in savings from the usual $2,399 price tag that it just launched with back in the middle of June, as well as the first chance to save since the original pre-order phase ended.

Everything with Jackery’s latest starts with the Explorer 2000 Plus itself. The new power station finally makes the switch away from the NCM batteries that have long been used by Jackery over to the longer lasting and safer LFP standard. Relying on that new battery tech means that Jackery has been able to pack 3,000W of power output into its latest release. The LiFePO4 battery supports 4,000 charge cycles at over 70% capacity, while fans opperate at a quieter 30dB than other models in the brand’s stable. It has a starting 2kWh capacity, which can be expanded up to 24kWh, too.

As for how you’ll actually be able to leverage all of that power, the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus comes outfitted with the kind of flagship roster of ports you’d expect from its latest and greatest. There’s four full AC outlets+ an RV friendly TT-30, as well as dual USB-A slots, a pair of 100W USB-C outputs, and a 12V car jack. Then with inputs, there’s the ability to plug in as many as six of the brand’s SolarSaga panels for truly embracing that off-grid lifestyle.

One of the hallmarks of the new Explorer 2000 Plus is that it also pairs with some expansion batteries for those who need even more juice. Those bundles are on sale, too, with Amazon taking $350 off the new Explorer Kit 4000 at $3,449. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the savings. This too is a new all-time low and extending just how long the battery can keep gear going during power outages, tailgates, and campouts.

