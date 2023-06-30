Save up to $1,500 off EcoFlow portable power stations during Amazon Prime Day 2023

“Prime power, prime choice” – that’s the mantra EcoFlow is spreading as we approach this year’s annual Amazon Prime Day sale. Whether you’re already a solar generator owner or are considering your first portable power station, there’s a myriad of reasons to abandon gas generators, especially if it’s a product from EcoFlow. Check out the company’s Prime Day deals below.

The DELTA 2 Max portable power station | Credit: EcoFlow

Why choose a solar generator or portable power station?

As we mentioned before, there is a laundry list of reasons why solar generators are better than traditional gas options – beyond the obvious fact that you don’t have to deal with nasty fumes or carbon emissions.

Yes, the peace of mind of knowing you’ve switched to clean, renewable energy should be enough in theory, but that’s not always the case in the real world. Peace of mind brings us to our next argument – solar generators are significantly quieter. Gas generators run at an average of 70 decibels. Noise to that degree and higher over extended periods of time can actually cause hearing damage. Not with an EcoFlow solar generator.

Take the DELTA 2 MAX, for example. It only puts out 30 dB, which is less than half the noise of a gas generator and significantly quieter than EcoFlow competitors, whose products start at 45 dB. The DELTA 2 MAX is also $200 off during EcoFlow’s Prime Day sale, but we will dig into those savings later. We still need to convince you to make the switch, remember?

The DELTA Pro | Credit: EcoFlow

Here’s another big one – free energy! A huge advantage of a solar generator is its ability to garner and store free power from the Sun. Set it outside in an open area with a portable EcoFlow solar panel, and let it do its thing. Then you can use that generator, like the DELTA Pro, for example, to power your home – whether it’s during peak grid hours, an outage, or a weather emergency.

Still not sold? We’ll see about that. Did we mention that EcoFlow’s portable power stations can be used anywhere? You’ll have to leave that noisy, smokey gas generator outside in a ventilated area, but not with an EcoFlow. Bring it inside! Use it in your car! Keep it in your tent to power your electronic devices while you camp and watch scary movies. Power stations like the EcoFlow RIVER Pro give you more ways to utilize clean energy and more places to safely use it – all with zero maintenance. Take that, gas.

The RIVER Pro portable power station | Credit: EcoFlow

Why choose EcoFlow this Prime Day?

Okay, so you’re finally onboard to the solar generator train. We’re happy to have you, but now it’s time to choose your products. Might we suggest EcoFlow? Just like there are plenty of reasons to use a portable power pack instead of a gas generator, there are plenty of reasons why you should consider buying one from EcoFlow, especially while it’s running its massive Prime Day sale.

Industry-leading technology

EcoFlow is a prime example of success through innovation. The company released the world’s first portable battery, complete with an expandable ecosystem of beneficial uses. The company’s X-Stream technology currently helps deliver the world’s fastest AC and dual charging rates, up to 3x the industry standard.

Products like the DELTA Max can fully recharge in under two hours, even quicker if you combine two charging methods like AC and solar. Portable power stations like the DELTA MAX also feature X-Boost technology that can power heavy-duty appliances at a wattage over the station’s allotted output without the risk of overloading itself.

The DELTA Max portable power station / Credit: EcoFlow

Modularity and complete control

As you may have noticed from some of the EcoFlow product images featured above, many portable stations come with extra batteries available, whether it’s through a bundle or individual sale this Prime Day. This modularity allows EcoFlow owners to expand their storage to fit their needs, whether powering an outdoor get-together, an office out in nature, or an entire home during an outage.

At the center of all home backup storage is the EcoFlow app. Here you can check your system’s remaining battery capacity, monitor the current recharging status, and even automate your power consumption wherever you are.

Longevity

This Prime Day, your one-time purchase of an EcoFlow solar generator can get you up to 10 years of everyday use. Each product comes with a 5-year worry-free warranty, and EcoFlow’s lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries have a six times longer lifespan than nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cells. That means they can endure over 3,000 full charge cycles up to 80%, ensuring your power station stays strong and lasts long.

No better time for EcoFlow products than Prime Day 2023

Amazon might be hosting Prime Day, but EcoFlow’s sale to celebrate the annual event lasts much longer, with plenty of opportunities for unique savings and free gifts. For example, now through July 10, take advantage of deals up to 59% off.

Keep an eye out for flash day sales for 12 hours each day on July 3, 6, and 10. During that initial EcoFlow Prime sale window, you can also take advantage of the following perks:

Receive a free camping chair with purchases of $2,500 or more.

Receive a free DELTA Mini portable power station when you spend $4,000 or more.

EcoFlow is offering a 30-day price match guarantee during the Prime Day sale: If you find an EcoFlow product cheaper somewhere else within 30 days of your Prime sale purchase, EcoFlow will match it.

EcoFlow members receive EcoCredits to use on raffles: Web-only bundles get you double the EcoCredits. Cash in 500 EcoCredits for each chance to spin and win a DELTA Mini.



After July 10, EcoFlow is offering exceptionally low Prime Day prices… but only on July 11-12. After that, EcoFlow will still be offering some sweet discounts, but only on Prime Day bundles and accessories from July 13-16.

With flash sales, EcoCredits, and an entire lineup of discounts, it’s worth checking in on EcoFlow’s Prime Day sales early and often, now through July 16. Lastly, don’t forget to use promo code ElectrekPD for an extra 5% off your order.

Happy Prime Day!