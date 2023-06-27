Quick Charge Podcast: June 27, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla starts running ads
- Tesla got ‘very angry’ by leaked Valencia project, reportedly killed factory
- Nikola had major defect in its Romeo battery, may have caused truck fire
- Lordstown (RIDE) files for bankruptcy with Endurance electric truck assets up for sale
- Volvo joins Tesla’s NACS, will adopt the connector on future EVs
- ChargePoint joins Tesla’s NACS, will offer connector on new and existing stations
- SAE is standardizing NACS – making it less dependent on Tesla
- GM CEO discusses catching up to Tesla, adopting NACS, hints at Bolt EV successor
- Stellantis launches new EV charging business, but will it matter without Tesla NACS?
- BMW breaks ground on new US battery facility, furthering South Carolina as its new EV hub
- The world’s largest battery factory will be 2.5x the size of Tesla’s Gigafactory
- Factorial looks to bring a circular economy to solid-state batteries by recycling lithium-metal
- Zoox begins true driverless rides in Vegas as first purpose-built robotaxi operating in Nevada
- World’s first flying car ‘Model A’ gets flight certified, and it’s 100% electric
