Rivian just bought ABRP, and these EV trip-planning upgrades are coming

After acquiring Iternio, the Swedish mapping company behind A Better Routeplanner (ABRP), EV maker Rivian has revealed a series of trip-planning upgrades to make your next adventure a breeze.

In a press release on Thursday, Rivian announced it had acquired the popular EV route planner. But Electrek was already aware of the news, with sources telling us they were in advanced talks last week.

The ABRP app is developed in the React Native cross-platform framework for five platforms: iOS, Android, Web, CarPlay, and Android Auto. In fact, it’s already in the Polestar 2.

It’s one of the most popular trip-planning options in the US and Europe, helping millions of EV owners plan their routes while accounting for factors like charging and weather conditions.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said the EV maker would integrate ABRP’s capabilities into its upcoming trip-planning release with several new upgrades coming.

It didn’t take long for the Rivian team to introduce the new improvements, as they’ve arrived with its latest software update, released on Thursday.

Rivian R1S electric SUV (Source: Rivian)

Rivian introduces new trip planning upgrades via ABRP

Rivian says it has made “significant enhancements to trip planning” with the vehicle’s navigation and the launch of ABRP-powered trip planning in the mobile app.

R1T and R1S drivers now have more control over route planning and preferred arrival range directly from the Rivian mobile app or center display.

Rivian Ocean Coast interior (Source: Rivian)

All you have to do is enter your destination, and it will show you how far you can drive with your current range, what the route will look like, charging options, how long each stop will take, and the approximate range you will be left with when you arrive.

In our latest mobile app & software update: enhanced trip planning powered by ABRP. Plan a trip on your Rivian mobile app, send the plan to your vehicle and head out, like we did with @BayAreaRivians to drive to the top of Mount Diablo for sunset.🗺👈🛻🌄​https://t.co/6eOIggbPVs pic.twitter.com/FCWRoCVO2b — Rivian (@Rivian) June 22, 2023 Rivian Twitter

You can plan your next trip using the app and send it directly to your vehicle. After entering the destination, you’ll see a new “trip preferences” option near the “start navigation” button. You will be able to select your preferred arrival range and charging options.

You will also have access to an “avoid” option for highways, tolls, and ferries. For trips you take often, you can save them by tapping “use always.”

Rivian says this is the first of several trip-planning upgrades in the works to improve the experience. The company is working to include multiple stops for trips and further customization options for charging.