Quick Charge Podcast: June 17, 2023

Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Tesla patents a new steer-by-wire system
- Tesla Semi recall suggests production is still slow
- Tesla has now installed over 500,000 Powerwalls
- Stellantis to enter affordable EV segment with sub-$27,000 model next year
- Rivian is prioritizing R1S production with robust demand into 2024
- Volkswagen Group hits 1 million mark in MEB-based EV production milestone
- Nikola (NKLA) to wean down spending, cut staff to optimize zero-emission truck production
- Toyota secures $850M from Japan to fuel EV battery tech plans
