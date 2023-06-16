Podcast: Tesla Cybertruck wrap, steer-by-wire, Rivian news, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss a Tesla Cybertruck prototype with camouflage wrap, Tesla’s steer-by-wire patent, a few Rivian news, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel – except for this week, we are doing it on a Thursday due to a scheduling conflict.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla Cybertruck spotted with camouflage starts rumors
- Tesla offers 3 months of free Superchargers on new Model 3 ahead of expected refresh
- Tesla patents a new steer-by-wire system
- Tesla has now installed over 500,000 Powerwalls
- Tesla confirms Powerwall-backed virtual power plants in Texas and Puerto Rico soon
- Tesla increases price of its home charging station with NACS
- Elon Musk updates Tesla Semi production
- Exclusive: Rivian to acquire ABRP (A Better Route Planner)
- Rivian is prioritizing R1S production with robust demand into 2024
- GM stops replacing ’20-22 Bolt recall batteries, offers diagnostics software instead
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments