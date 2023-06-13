BLUETTI AC180: Fast Charging Goldilocks-Sized 1152Wh Power Supply

In a world that demands constant connectivity and the need for power on the go, BLUETTI presents the AC180, a perfectly packed power station that brings together fast charging, exceptional battery capacity, and an array of innovative features. With its ability to charge within one hour and provide uninterrupted power throughout the day, the AC180 is set to stay powered at home, in the great outdoors, or during a power outage.

Fast Charging for Uninterrupted Power

The standout feature of the Bluetti AC180 is the deep drain and fast charge combination. Powered by Turbo Charging with up to 1440W input, you can achieve 0-80% recharge in a mere 45 minutes. Say goodbye to long waiting times and revel in the instant power gratification offered by the AC180.

Power Phones to Small Ovens

The AC180 Includes outputs of 4 regular 120v outlets, 1 USB-C port, 4x USB-A ports, 12v DC (cigarette lighter), 12v DC barrel jack, and a wireless charging pad on top of the unit. Adorned with the clear and easy to read display, all the major input and output functions are easy and simple to read. Capped with dual carrying handles on both sides, the AC180 is ready for anything.

Unparalleled Battery Capacity and Expandability

With a 1152Wh power center, the AC180 offers optimized standby power consumption and an innovative ECO mode that conserves energy by automatically toggling on and off. Whether you’re camping in the wilderness or relying on the AC180 at home, its battery capacity is designed to meet your power demands throughout the day. Additionally, the AC180 can be charged using expansion batteries such as the B80 (806Wh), B230 (2048Wh), and B300 (3072Wh), ensuring a continuous power source of up to 4,224Wh.

Powering High-Wattage Appliances with Ease

The AC180 delivers an impressive 1800W continuous AC power output, catering to most power needs. Additionally, its Power Lifting Mode allows you to boost the AC output up to 2700W, making it perfect for running high-wattage appliances such as hair dryers, electric kettles, and heaters. Bid farewell to power limitations and embrace a world of convenience and limitless possibilities.

Flexible Charging Options and Superior Safety

The AC180 offers multiple charging methods, providing unparalleled convenience. Whether you prefer charging via an AC outlet, solar power, your car, or a generator, the AC180 adapts to your needs. Moreover, equipped with LiFePO₄ battery cells, the AC180 ensures a longer lifespan with over 3500+ life cycles. Safety is paramount, and BLUETTI prioritizes it by providing higher security during operation, along with a 5-year warranty and exceptional customer service.

Portability Redefined

Designed with portability in mind, the AC180 is compact, measuring about the size of a countertop microwave (13.39“ ｘ9.72“ ｘ12.48“ ), and weighs about 35 lbs. Its convenient handheld design allows for easy transportation on your next adventure. Whether you’re embarking on a camping trip or need power in a remote work location, the AC180 is your reliable companion, delivering power wherever you go.

Seamless 24/7 UPS and Silent Charging Mode

Bluetti continues to impress with the AC180‘s seamless 24/7 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) function. In the event of a power outage, it ensures a smooth transition within just 20 milliseconds, allowing you to continue your work without the fear of data loss or hardware damage. Additionally, the AC180 features a silent charging mode, generating a near-noiseless sound as low as 45dB. Charge your devices in peace and tranquility, even during the quietest moments.

Smart App Control for Enhanced Convenience

Take control of your power station with the BLUETTI App, offering intuitive remote monitoring, power consumption management, and OTA updates. With Bluetooth connectivity, you have full control over your AC180 anytime and anywhere.

Constant Power for Endless Possibilities

From sunrise to sunset, the BLUETTI AC180 empowers every moment of your life. Whether you’re spending quality time with loved ones, embarking on outdoor adventures, or exploring the depths of the forest, the AC180 ensures a constant and reliable power source. With the AC180 by your side, embrace limitless possibilities and enjoy peace of mind, no matter where your journey takes you.

BLUETTI’s AC180 revolutionizes the portable power industry by combining fast charging, extensive battery capacity, and innovative features. Experience the freedom of staying powered, whether at home or on your outdoor expeditions. With its compact design, high capacity, and versatility, the AC180 empowers you to embrace a world of convenience and reliability. Unleash the power of the BLUETTI AC180 and elevate your portable energy experience to new heights.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.