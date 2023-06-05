Quick Charge Podcast: June 5, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla boosts referral program to help sales, $1,000 off, and 3 months of free Full Self-Driving
- Tesla inventory is going down as discounts, tax credits, and referrals seem to work
- Tesla reclaims Nürburgring lap record with new Model S Plaid with Track package
- Tesla and Ford partnership on charging standard angers CCS coalition, but they are wrong
- GM CEO says Tesla has the lead in electric cars, doesn’t see profitable $30-40K EVs until end of decade
- Elon Musk: Tesla open to license Autopilot and more to automakers following Ford deal
- EVs are winning over largely conservative areas as buyers look to save money
